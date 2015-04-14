Five Reasons to Head to Todos Santos, Mexico

Todos Santos still feels like a secret. It’s that magical beach paradise you find out about through whispers from your well-traveled surfer, yogi, foodie friends. Most people come to Los Cabos, the southern tip of Baja California, and head straight to the resort town of Los Cabos. I smile slyly to myself as I drive my rental car away from the crowds further south to Todos Santos.

Getting there used to require a long, bumpy, dusty drive but a new highway has made it an effortless 30 to 40 minute jaunt. I return year after year and though the town changes a little each time, it still retains its off-the-grid, laidback charm. Here are a few draws that keep me coming back.

1. Sundays revolve around Baja Beans.

This might be the coolest little coffee shop ever. The coffee (roasted with single-origin beans from Puebla) can hold its own against any third-wave big-city roaster and on Sundays you can sip your latte on the patio with a crumbly housemade blueberry scone while listening to live music from bands like White Rabbit. Locals and visitors mingle around the surrounding market stalls, which sell farm-fresh produce and hand-made jewelry.

2. The beaches still feel untamed.

Todos Santos can feel like the Wild West of the Pacific Coast. Many of its most beautiful beaches are hard to find and only reachable by four-wheel drive. The effort is always rewarded.