The U.S. Virgin Islands Are Open Once Again to International Travel

The U.S. Virgin Islands—comprising St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas—started to welcome back leisure travelers on June 1, but closed its borders once again on August 19 and reinstated stay-at-home orders for locals after a surge in coronavirus cases. After cases dipped, leisure travel officially resumed once again on September 19, with entry testing requirements expanded to include all travelers five years and older.

As of October 2, there have been 1,326 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20 resulting deaths across the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University. Here’s what we know about traveling to the U.S. territory right now.

Test and health screening requirements

After closing for a month, the USVI is requiring all travelers five years and older to submit proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen (molecular/PCR/rapid) test taken within five days prior to arrival. The government is also accepting positive antibody tests taken within four months prior to travel. All test results must be uploaded to the USVI Travel Screening Portal before departure.

Upon arrival, travelers must produce their original test results and the travel certification received from the portal. Travelers who can’t produce negative test results will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days at their own expense.

How to get to the USVI