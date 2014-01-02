Featured Artisan: Andrew Fallshaw

Jan 2, 2014
Traveler, designer, entrepreneur: Andrew Fallshaw has built himself an impressive resume. With a background that includes starting an investment group, as well as divisional leadership at Rip Curl, the global surf-wear company, Australia-born Fallshaw has always found ways to make his interests his profession, putting his keen eye for streamlined, modern style to work at every opportunity. Fallshaw’s latest venture is Bellroy, a wallet company with the modern traveler in mind, making use of old-fashioned craftsmanship and sleek design, as well as the business savvy necessary to elevate the brand to global stature. Here, Andrew shares a few of his favorite travel tips and highlights with us.
Right now I’m in Jan Juc, a ratty but rad little surf town in the south of Australia. (Though I would much prefer to be about 30 yards away in the actual surf.)
Occupation: “Chief distractor and goal changer at Bellroy.”
First international trip—when and where? Too young to remember, as I was getting hauled around the globe while still in diapers.
My old passport, buckled, discolored, and filled with stamps, is my most treasured travel souvenir.
Who’s the most interesting person you’ve met on a flight or while traveling? Doogie Howser. We were under-age ski bumming in Jackson Hole, and he came outside of the pub to stand in the snow yapping to us for ages.
What’s your biggest airline pet peeve? That they’ve forgotten they’re meant to stoke us. The game is now about milking every last dollar they can.
Three things you can’t travel without: A local SIM, a dual time-zone watch, and a planned adventure to look forward to.
Favorite alcohol you can’t get in the U.S.: Buckfast—a cheap and nasty tonic wine from the UK. It’s the best.
Favorite hotel: Boulder Hut in the Purcells, British Columbia (sort of a hotel).
Favorite restaurant: Momofuku ko in New York is slightly amazing.
Favorite shopping destination: Tokyo by lots.
If you’re on the beaches of southwest France during late summer, don’t miss some of the best times of your life.
Looking lost is the best way to connect with locals. The good crew always find you.
Where do you always take out-of-town friends? Winki Pop (it’s a surf spot).
Most out-of-character travel experience? Something that you would never have done at home. Hot-tub hopping through a Vail winter was pretty fun by the time you’d worked out the best circuit.
Biggest travel mistake? Thinking big cities are good for anything other than visiting. I’m a country boy at heart, and living in cities like London does my head in.
Favorite foreign word or phrase: Enchanté.
Favorite foreign tradition: I love how many Japanese try to leave the table a little bit hungry.
Travel has taught me that home is amazing.
