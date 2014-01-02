Featured Artisan: Andrew Fallshaw

Traveler, designer, entrepreneur: Andrew Fallshaw has built himself an impressive resume. With a background that includes starting an investment group, as well as divisional leadership at Rip Curl, the global surf-wear company, Australia-born Fallshaw has always found ways to make his interests his profession, putting his keen eye for streamlined, modern style to work at every opportunity. Fallshaw’s latest venture is Bellroy, a wallet company with the modern traveler in mind, making use of old-fashioned craftsmanship and sleek design, as well as the business savvy necessary to elevate the brand to global stature. Here, Andrew shares a few of his favorite travel tips and highlights with us.

12 reasons why we love Sydney

Right now I’m in Jan Juc, a ratty but rad little surf town in the south of Australia. (Though I would much prefer to be about 30 yards away in the actual surf.)

Occupation: “Chief distractor and goal changer at Bellroy.”

First international trip—when and where? Too young to remember, as I was getting hauled around the globe while still in diapers.

My old passport, buckled, discolored, and filled with stamps, is my most treasured travel souvenir.

Who’s the most interesting person you’ve met on a flight or while traveling? Doogie Howser. We were under-age ski bumming in Jackson Hole, and he came outside of the pub to stand in the snow yapping to us for ages.