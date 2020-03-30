Powell’s Bookshop Rehires 100 Employees as Online Book Orders Surge

As the global coronavirus pandemic enters its—what, 18th?—month, quarantined people worldwide have discovered all manner of ways to pass the time: board games; Zoom happy hours; TV binges; home workouts; travel scrapbooks; home schooling; subscription snack boxes. And books. In my case especially, lots and lots of transporting, escapist fiction. (Favorite right now: The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay.)

All this reading has provided a glimmer of good news for one major bookshop: Powell’s City of Books in Portland, Oregon, which just announced it’s rehiring 100 of its staff to cope with a surge in online orders while its five brick-and-mortar locations are closed. (Earlier in March, Powell’s cited “unprecedented and grevious times” in a decision to lay off the majority of its staff).

As a direct result of the new book sales, the 100 employees are all back working full time with benefits, Powell’s owner and CEO Emily Powell said in a note Friday, with efforts in place to ensure their health and safety. “We’ve made an internal commitment to only pay for expenses that keep folks employed, and the lights on, for the time being,” she added.