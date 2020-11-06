Virus-Hit Paris Bookshop Shakespeare and Co. Appeals for Help

Iconic Parisian bookshop Shakespeare and Co. has launched a support appeal to its readers after its owners say that coronavirus-linked losses, and a crippling months-long lockdown, have left the future of the veritable institution in doubt.

Founded by Sylvia Beach in 1919, Shakespeare and Co. became a creative hub for expatriate writers, including Ernest Hemingway, T.S. Eliot, and F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Shakespeare and Company, the iconic Paris bookstore that published James Joyce’s Ulysses in 1922, is appealing to readers for support after pandemic-linked losses and France’s spring coronavirus lockdown put the future of the Left Bank institution in doubt. The English-language bookshop on the Seine River sent an email to customers last week to inform them that it was facing “hard times” and to encourage them to buy a book. Paris entered a fresh lockdown on October 30 that saw all nonessential stores shuttered for the second time in seven months. “We’ve been [down] 80 percent since the first confinement in March, so at this point we’ve used all our savings,” Sylvia Whitman, daughter of the late proprietor George Whitman, said. Since sending the email appeal, Whitman says she has been “overwhelmed” by the offers of help Shakespeare and Company has received. There have been a record 5,000 online orders in one week, compared with around 100 in a normal week—representing a 50-fold increase. Support has come from all walks of life: from lowly students to former French President François Hollande, who dropped by the bookshop overlooking Notre Dame Cathedral before the lockdown in response to the appeal. Many Parisians contacted Whitman to donate to the bookshop—without wishing to purchase a book—and to share memories of falling in love there or even sleeping among its bookshelves.

“[My father] let people sleep in the bookshop and called them ‘tumbleweeds.’ We’ve had 30,000 people sleep in the bookshop,” Whitman said, adding that it was one way the shop founders encouraged writers to be creative. Indeed, the motto on the shop wall reads: “Be not inhospitable to strangers lest they be angels in disguise.” The outpouring of loyalty is perhaps unsurprising for the place often described as the world’s most famous independent bookshop. Founded by Sylvia Beach in 1919, Shakespeare and Company became a creative hub for expatriate writers, including Ernest Hemingway, T.S. Eliot, F. Scott Fitzgerald, and James Joyce. Reflecting on Beach’s decision to publish Ulysses, Joyce’s groundbreaking novel of more than 700 pages, Whitman said: “No one else dared publish it in full. . . . She became one of the smallest publishers of one of the biggest books of the century.” Joyce used to call Beach’s bookstore “Stratford-upon-Odeon,” merging the shop’s street address with Shakespeare’s birthplace. The Irish writer would use it as an office. “They all used her bookshop as a sanctuary,” Whitman said. Photo by AP Photo/Francois Mori A panel on “Emergency” by Rebecca Solnit hangs on the bookshelves of the English and American literature Shakespeare and Co. bookstore. During World War II, as the shop’s story goes, Beach closed Shakespeare and Company in 1941 after refusing to sell her last copy of Joyce’s Finnegans Wake to a German Nazi officer. The bookstore reopened in a different guise in 1951, with a new address and owner—George Whitman. The rest is history. Since last week’s email appeal, it’s not only Whitman’s daughter who has been overwhelmed. Shakespeare and Company’s website, run by a small team, has been overloaded with book orders and donations. Sylvia Whitman looked to the past for a solution to her new problem.

