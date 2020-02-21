Everything You Need to Know About the French Quarter Festival in New Orleans

As its name would suggest, the French Quarter Festival takes place in New Orleans’s French Quarter, the city’s oldest neighborhood (formally known as the Vieux Carre) founded in 1718.

The free festival, held annually in April, is one of the finest ways to experience NOLA musical history—and makes for a glorious long-weekend trip.

share this article

There may be no greater season in New Orleans than festival season. Many of the festivals are clustered between Mardi Gras and the fall, but there are so many that the season sometimes feels like it’s year-round. There’s one for just about everything, from Creole tomatoes (June) and fried chicken (September) to jazz (April and May) and Cajun-Zydeco (June). But one of the most special festivals is the world’s largest showcase of Louisiana music, food, and culture: the French Quarter Festival. It’s an excellent way to experience New Orleans’s musical history in one gloriously long weekend. Even better, it’s completely free to attend. Before you plan a trip to New Orleans for the annual French Quarter Festival, here’s what you need to know—from where to stay to the top music acts to the food and beverage vendors to look for. What is the French Quarter Festival? First and foremost, the French Quarter Festival is a local favorite—but it’s certainly catching on for visitors. It began in 1984 as a small event to welcome locals back to the Quarter after World’s Fair street construction. Meant to be a one-time thing, the fest was immediately embraced by the community. In 2019, the four-day festival attracted an estimated 825,000 attendees. Photo by Zack Smith Photography A performer at the French Quarter Festival in 2018 When is the French Quarter Festival in 2020? This year’s event will take place from April 16 to 19, 2020, with over 60 local restaurants serving food and beverages and more than 300 musical acts across 25 stages. The festival—now in its 37th year—runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Where are the best places to stay during the French Quarter Fest?

Article continues below advertisement

The best place to stay during the French Quarter Fest is in New Orleans’s historic French Quarter, which is where the festival takes place (as the name would suggest). If you’ve booked a hotel in the Quarter, take a taxi or ride-share from MSY Airport and plan to take in the fest on foot. The Omni Royal Orleans is the official hotel of the French Quarter Festival, and one of the stages is located right outside its front door; the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans is also pretty fabulous. The festival’s music stages are located at Jackson Square, Woldenberg Riverfront Park, Royal Street, Bienville Triangle, Bourbon Street, Preservation Hall, the French Market, and the New Orleans Jazz Museum. The city’s streetcar and RTA buses stop near the festival. Alternatively, Blue Bikes, the city’s bike share, offers multiple locations across the city. How to plan a trip April in New Orleans offers some of the city’s finest weather—often warm enough for sundresses and shorts, but not yet miserably hot. And it’s NOLA, so you’ll see everything from fringe to feathers and lots of glitter and sequins. But even in your finest festival wear, you’ll want to bring sunscreen, a koozie, a packable poncho in case of rain, a small festival chair if that’s your jam, plus comfortable shoes for walking—and most importantly—for dancing.

Article continues below advertisement