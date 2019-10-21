Amid Protests, Barcelona Is Still Open to Visitors

Thousands of protesters spontaneously took to Barcelona’s streets last week, protesting a decision by the Spanish supreme court.

After a week of street demonstrations rocked Barcelona, the city has returned to a state of wary peace. Here’s why the protests happened and how they could affect your trip.

Barcelona, the capital of the Catalan region and the most visited city in Spain, has spent the last week roiled by protests that began on October 14 in response to a ruling by Spain’s Supreme Court that resulted in the jailing of nine Catalonian separatist leaders. Following the verdict, thousands took to the streets of Barcelona, draping themselves in red-and-gold-striped Catalonia flags and chanting for the release of the political prisoners and for Catalan independence from Spain. At the airport, police decked out in full riot gear battled protesters, some of whom tossed fire extinguishers and trash cans and used luggage trolleys to block escalators. Graphic images of the airport clashes went viral on social media and, according to the AENA airport operator, 108 flights were canceled as a result. Throughout the week, the demonstrations turned increasingly violent, as tens of thousands clashed with police across the city. On Barcelona’s famous thoroughfare Las Ramblas, protesters set up barricades and lit fires; pro-independence activists burned cars and hurled rocks and firecrackers at police—even aiming, according to reports, “pyrotechnic” objects at police helicopters circling overhead. Police in turn fired tear gas and foam bullets to disperse the crowds.

At that time, the ruling separatists in the Catalan parliament declared independence following an October 1 voter referendum that was deemed illegal by the Spanish government. The government invoked Article 155 of the Spanish constitution which “allows the Government to take measures in exceptional cases to restore constitutional order or to prevent any great damage to the general interests of Spain.” The goverment dissolved the Catalan parliament and jailed many Catalan leaders. The former Catalonian president, Carles Puigdemont, escaped to Brussels and has evaded an extradition warrant issued for him. In response to the current unrest, Puigdemont wrote an October 21 op-ed for Time, condemning the sentences and urging the Spanish government to reconsider its stance: “It is more urgent than ever before that the Madrid government sits down and talks. [Spain Prime Minister] Pedro Sanchez has to pull his head out of the sand and deal with reality, even if it is a reality that he does not like and with which he feels uncomfortable. Convicting people to 13 years in prison, using repression as the only method of response and assigning the work of politicians to the courts has already proven not to work over the past two years. Their remedy has proven far worse than the illness.” What should you do if you’re traveling to Barcelona? As of Monday, October 21, the city was largely back to normal, with streets open and public transportation mostly running on schedule. Sanitation workers had cleaned up the debris and broken glass, and tourists and locals were out in full force, shopping, dining, and seeing the city sites. The airport is functioning normally. A travel advisory issued by the U.S. Embassy in response to the civil unrest, expired on October 21. No further demonstrations have been announced and there is currently no travel advisory in place. However, the pro-independence movement in Catalonia is strong and it’s possible things could flare up again at any time.

