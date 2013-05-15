Inside Europe’s Most Enigmatic City

I thought I had my addiction under control.



I always considered the travel bug one of those socially acceptable vices—akin to an obsession with word games or Tuscan reds—that contains hidden virtues. Doing the Saturday New York Times crossword can train your mind, and collecting Chianti Gran Riservas, your palate; travel, at its best, is a cleansing regression to earliest childhood. When your vocabulary is limited to a few dozen words and you find yourself miming hunger by pointing to your mouth; when unfamiliar streets and baffling geography make you lose your way back to your guesthouse; when every day feels like the first day of school and the cultural learning curve is Himalaya-high—that’s when you have become an innocent abroad, and you know you are truly traveling.



It’s been a while, though, since Europe made me feel as fresh-eyed as a child. Since I took my first trip overseas (England, BritRail Pass, age 13), I’ve puffed on hookahs in Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar and hiked the Celtic pilgrimage routes to Galician-speaking Fisterra in Spain. But the prospect of a trip to Oslo or Naples no longer thrills me the way it used to. Excitement today involves eating llama steaks in a Quechua-speaking village in Bolivia’s altiplano. Or, to really experience the glorious disorientation of travel, decoding the rituals of a backstreet ryokan in Osaka. As grateful as I am to the old continent, which was the gateway drug to my wanderlust, lately it hasn’t provided that salutary return to childhood I crave.

Photo by Trujillo Paumier

