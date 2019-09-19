For a Taste of the Real Harlem, Eat Where the Locals Eat

The storied African American neighborhood has stubbornly weathered gentrification and become even more itself—with even more exciting restaurant options.

After decades of urban renewal threatened to erase its origin story, Harlem—that stronghold of black culture—is embarking on a stage that feels like post-gentrification. Its spirit has prevailed in part due to a willingness to embrace the new. While familiar neighborhood favorites like Sylvia’s and Red Rooster continue to draw crowds from downtown and abroad, there’s a strong argument that Harlem can best be seen (and tasted) by looking beyond the well-known landmarks to find the places where locals eat. Archer & Goat Archer and Goat is not a vegetarian restaurant. In fact, its menu is crammed with carnivorous delights like lamb arepas and roasted duck with mango and onion slaw. But the kitchen approaches vegetable dishes in a way that’s decidedly bold and unfussy. A charred crown of cauliflower comes to the table topped with a handful of olives and an array of pickled shishito peppers radiating from the center. The nutty flavor of browned brussels sprouts is spiked with chopped pickled peppers and cilantro chimichurri. The narrow, sophisticated space, lit by large windows during the day and a romantic glow in the evenings, welcomes diners at the convivial bar, at small tables set along the wall, or at a communal table by the front window. In nice weather, the small back patio is popular for brunch. In addition to a solid cocktail menu, Archer & Goat maintains a curated beer selection, heavily weighted to New York’s breweries. archerandgoat.com The Grange Bar and Eatery The Grange, up in Hamilton Heights, removed from the bustle of Harlem’s more commercial corridor, offers a vibe as relaxed and local as the clientele. A steady flow of neighbors, especially in the evenings and on weekends, lends friendly warmth to the expansive space. The cocktail menu is inventive and compelling, as is the selection of craft beer on the chalkboard. The kitchen, focused on ingredients it sources from local farms and purveyors, serves a decadent grilled peach with whipped ricotta on toast at brunch. Other recommended dishes include blackened salmon tacos and roast chicken served on a polenta cake, drizzled with a sundried-tomato mornay sauce. A salad showcasing smoked duck is offset by wilted bitter greens, a bright vinaigrette, and sugar-glazed walnuts—the perfect all-the-tastes order for diners unable to decide between sweet and savory. thegrangebarnyc.com Courtesy of Harlem Tavern The standard sports-bar burger is elevated to new levels at Harlem Tavern. Harlem Tavern

Multiple big-screen TVs identify Harlem Tavern as the sports bar that it is, but the 7,000-square-foot place is undeniably a hit with the local crowd. While a selection of burgers may be expected fare at sports bars, the variations here—a truffle burger, a Moroccan-spiced lamb burger, and a trio of sliders, to name a few—set this joint apart. The semolina-crusted calamari is a great starter, and we like the short-rib penne tossed with kale and mushrooms as an entrée. The indoor area, with exposed brick walls and communal tables, feels welcoming and perfect for watching big sporting events with your crew. Outside, a partially covered beer garden brings the brunch crowds, who come for the french toast and live jazz, and is perfect for warm evenings, too. harlemtavern.com Hop House Great mussels at a beer bar may not be headline news, but reports of transcendent mussels at a beer bar compelled further investigation. The conclusion: Hop House’s delicate Prince Edward Island mussels, bathed in a tangy ginger-vinho verde reduction, definitely warrant a visit. This beer-focused taphouse with a cheerful, industrial-lite design also turns out terrific chewy pretzels and makes good use of the pizza ovens left behind from a former tenant. Choose from savory pies with fresh ingredients like burrata and locally grown eggplant. hophouseharlem.com Related In Queens, the American Dream Is a Technicolor Celebration Photo courtesy of Lolo's Seafood Shack Dinner on the patio at Lolo's brings Caribbean flavor to a Harlem backyard. Lolo’s Seafood Shack Lolo’s aptly describes its seafood focus as a “Caribbean and Cape Cod mash-up.” Having a meal out on the mellow backyard deck can definitely feel like a momentary escape from NYC, but the island-oasis atmosphere only holds up if the food is good. And Lolo’s is wildly delicious. Items range from a basket of smelts with garlic fries to pom pom shrimp drizzled with a ghost pepper–spiked glaze, or a shark sandwich with homemade johnny cakes standing in for the bread. lolosseafoodshack.com Maison Harlem This bistro, just a five-minute walk from the Apollo Theater and near City College, is an energetic, all-day neighborhood affair, with a mirror-backed marble bar, big windows, a popular happy hour, and an inspired selection of cocktails and wines. One of several thriving French restaurants in the neighborhood, Maison Harlem’s menu serves up classic Gallic hits: an endive and Roquefort salad, duck leg confit, tarte tatin. But venture off the carte du jour and order the wild mushroom risotto—creamy and elegant—to plumb the considerable skills of the kitchen. maisonharlem.com Melba’s

