Why Brooklyn and Rome Are More Similar Than You Think

A formerly downtrodden, ethnically diverse neighborhood that became a haven for artists, writers, and musicians. An area across the river from the big city that developed a culture all its own. A district where historical reminders sit next to trendy restaurants, bars, and boutiques. All are true of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, but also describe Trastevere in Rome.

It’s a comparison not lost on the Panella brothers, who, when location scouting for a second outpost of their Trastevere osteria, picked Williamsburg for its similarities. “They are both artsy, creative, and bohemian. Both are located on the other side of the river, separated from the big part of the city,” said Francesco Panella. “When we first visited Williamsburg almost 10 years ago, it wasn’t a destination yet, but we saw so much potential. Now it’s thriving and full of people who enjoy the arts, dining, culture, and history, just like in Trastevere.”

Courtesy of Antica Pesa The Panellas were inspired to open a second restaurant in Williamsburg because of its similarities with Trastevere.

Francesco, Simone, and Lorenzo come from a long line of restaurateurs. After World War I, when Trastevere was one of the poorer neighborhoods in Rome, their ancestors began feeding hungry neighbors out of their home, using their dining room for prayers before meals and their backyard as a bocce court. In 1922, they decided to turn their humble project into a full-service restaurant and Antica Pesa was born.

Over the years, the intimate osteria has grown to be a neighborhood fixture. It’s been included in the Michelin Guide every year since 2009 and has welcomed everyone from U.S. presidents to international celebrities. Eager to capitalize on its success, Francesco, Simone, and Lorenzo opened a second location in Williamsburg in 2012, drawn to the area’s shared character with Trastevere.

Courtesy of Antica Pesa A selection of Antica Pesa’s traditional Italian desserts

Today, Antica Pesa Williamsburg is as popular as its Roman cousin, drawing sophisticated diners with a mix of expertly prepared Italian dishes and more seasonal, experimental options. The Panella brothers, especially the mustachioed Lorenzo, can typically be found buzzing around the elegant space, greeting diners, dropping off a plate of

spaghetti cacio e pepe

, or pouring another glass of natural wine from Sicily.

When they’re not on site, however, they’re usually out enjoying Williamsburg or spending time back home in Trastevere. Below, they share their favorite places in each neighborhood, where you, too, can find a bit of la dolce vita.

Williamsburg Bars