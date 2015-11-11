Discovering Romanticism in Chile's Bohemian Cities

Poets, murals, and boutique hotels hint at Chile's artistic soul

share this article

While on a recent trip to Chile, Santiago and Valparaíso were two of my final stops. I had always dreamed of walking the same roads that Pablo Neruda once walked, and I wanted to see the murals of the local street art scene in Valparaíso. When I finally got my chance to visit the two cities, I was able to explore the cities' bohemian souls. Here are a few ways that you can, too. 1. Stay in Santiago’s Lastarria Neighborhood My first stop in Santiago brought me to my hotel, The Singular Santiago, in the Lastarria neighborhood which is known as the city’s bohemian haven. The Singular’s rooftop has a perfect view of the area—it's a great spot to grab an evening cocktail and watch the sun set over the Andes mountain range. The neighborhood is lively, with many shops and restaurants. A friend and I visited Bocanariz, a wine bar and restaurant known for its Chilean wine tastings. 2. Navigate the markets of La Vega Central

Article continues below advertisement

La Vega Central is the intersection of many vibrant nuances of life in Santiago. The bustling, chaotic market is full of fresh fruits, vegetables, and meats beautifully displayed in the aisles. Vendors yell out over rows of ripe pineapples and freshly picked carrots, each offering a better price than their competitors. Rows and rows of eggs are at shoppers’ disposal and weighing stations are constantly full of locals measuring out the precise pounds of their purchases. My favorite moment in the market happened while I was passing a tomato stand. The vendor had a few rotten pieces in her load, and started playing a game of trashcan basketball to throw them out. I joined in and hurled a tomato through the air. Thankfully, I made the goal. 3. Visit La Chascona, the Santiago home of Pablo Neruda Anticipating my trip to Santiago was, in essence, anticipating my visit to Nobel-prize winning poet Pablo Neruda’s home, La Chascona. In true poet form, he built the home to honor his love for his second wife, Matilde Urrutia. The ironwork in the windows display a P and M woven together and paintings of Matilde decorate the house, with the most famous being by Mexican artist Diego Rivera. La Chascona doesn’t directly translate to English but is meant to represent the famous tangled, wild hair of Matilde. The home is reminiscent of the Gatsby era, where you can't help but imagine the parties and scholarly conversations that took place in the artistic compound. 4. Sip the Vino at Matetic Winery

Article continues below advertisement