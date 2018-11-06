Delta’s New Planes Will Be Carrier’s First With Bathroom Windows

In advance of its inaugural Airbus A220-100 flights in January, Delta recently unveiled what the inside of the shiny new aircraft will look like. There are some notable upgrades, not least of which are the bathrooms that will feature a window—a first for Delta and a very rare occurance on commerical aircraft.

There will be three restrooms on each plane, one at the front and two at the rear, and there will be a window in one of the two rear bathrooms on every Delta A220, the airline confirmed.

Beyond the unique views from the lavatories, several other new features on the planes are designed to make the aircraft “experience-rich,” according to Delta. At a time when many carriers have skewed toward having passengers use their personal devices in lieu of seatback screens for in-flight entertainment, Delta’s A220s will have seatback screens on all the seats.

There will also be Gogo-powered 2Ku Wi-Fi, which is the newest generation of in-flight connectivity, and each passenger will have personal power ports.

Economy class passengers tired of feeling overly squeezed in their seats will also be happy to know that the 18.6-inch-wide main cabin seats will be the widest among any narrowbody aircraft. The overhead bins are a bit roomier, the windows are a bit larger, and there is ambient LED lighting throughout the plane as well, all of which point to a potentially more pleasant flying experience.