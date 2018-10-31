AFAR Readers Reveal Their Favorite U.S. Airports

One Flew South serves cocktails, sushi, pork belly sliders, and pulled duck sandwiches at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, which AFAR readers picked as their favorite mega U.S. airport.

We asked you to tell us which airports you love, and Atlanta, Portland, and Raleigh-Durham topped the lists.

Just in time for the busy holiday travel season, we asked AFAR readers to weigh in on their favorite airports across the country. The results spotlighted hubs in the South, West, and Midwest, while some of the large coastal airports didn’t make it as high up on our lists. Our reader poll came after we reported on the J.D. Power 2018 North America Airport Satisfaction Study this past September, a survey based on feedback from more than 40,000 travelers. Social media responses to that article revealed that a lot of travelers didn’t necessarily agree with the results (and that’s putting it kindly). So, we decided to put together our own list. We surveyed readers on their favorite airports across four different categories: mega, large, medium, and small. Just as with the J.D. Power survey, we defined mega airports as those handling more than 32.5 million passengers annually; large as airports with 10 million to 32.4 million passengers annually; and medium as airports that handle between 3 million and 9.9 million passengers each year. Small airports was not a category included in the J.D. Power survey, but we wanted to acknowledge some of the overlooked (and often beloved), more remote and regional airfields throughout the country. Favorite Mega U.S. Airports

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Denver International Airport San Francisco International Airport Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Detroit Metro Airport Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Orlando International Airport Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Chicago O’Hare International Airport John F. Kennedy International Airport

Among the country’s most bustling airports, AFAR readers put Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport at the top of their list. With just under 104 million passengers passing through its terminals last year, Atlanta was deemed the world’s busiest airport in 2017 by the Airport Council International’s World Traffic Report. But it has a lot more going for it than just sheer numbers of passengers. For one, the airport has been seriously stepping up its culinary game of late. Its more than 100 food and beverage establishments include acclaimed upscale American restaurant One Flew South, located in Concourse E, as well as a Shake Shack in Concourse A, and the newly opened Bobby’s Burger Palace (celebrity chef Bobby Flay’s first airport eatery) in Concourse B. It also has an ambitious art program that gives the airport an added edge over the competition.

Courtesy of Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport An example of some of the artwork on display throughout the Atlanta airport. Atlanta was followed by Denver International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The highest-ranking Tri-State region mega airport was New York’s John F. Kennedy International, which came in at 10th place. And Los Angeles International Airport was 15th.



Those results were very different from the J.D. Power findings, which had Las Vegas McCarran International Airport and Orlando International Airport tied for first place, rankings that bewildered some. “I fly 50-plus flights a year and a lot through LAS [Las Vegas]—no way LAS is #1. It’s [a] rough flight in and out and delayed almost every time. Concession[s] are horrible, but hey there are slot machines,” wrote one commenter to a Points Guy Facebook share of the AFAR article. “Las Vegas??? Food choices are dismal at best. Who are they surveying? What about those of us that travel every week?” another chimed in.

