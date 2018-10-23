How to Book a Commercial Flight From JFK on a 9-Seat Cessna

For travelers who love the idea of a much more intimate flying experience, Cape Air this week is launching a new seasonal service between John F. Kennedy International Airport and Cape Cod in Massachusetts aboard the airline’s Cessna 402.

Starting October 23 and through mid-May 2019, the nine-passenger, twin-engine aircraft will fly daily round-trip service between Barnstable Municipal Airport in Hyannis, Massachusetts, or Nantucket Memorial Airport, Massachusetts, and JFK in New York.

The Cessna 402 features five rows with two seats in each, one of which is the pilot’s seat. And yes, you can even book the seat right next to him or her (technically the second pilot’s seat, but Cape Air only uses one pilot on these flights).



The aircraft’s seats aren’t roomy — the standard pitch (or distance between seats) is 27 inches and the standard width of each seat is 17 inches, and the seats don’t recline. But for a flight that is typically only between an hour and 20 minutes and an hour and 45 minutes, the killer views and truly unique flying experience will likely make up for the slightly more cramped space, especially for you aviation geeks out there (you know who you are), and even more so if you scored that coveted second pilot’s seat—talk about views for days.

Courtesy of Cape Air The nine-seat Cessna 402s offer an intimate contrast to standard commercial domestic aircraft.

Flights run from between $250 and $410 each way, not including taxes and fees, so the experience will come at some expense.