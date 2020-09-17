This Airport Just Became the World’s First to Get a Five-Star COVID-19 Rating

Rome’s Fiumicino Airport has become the first airport to receive a five-star COVID-19 airport rating from global airline and airport ranking provider Skytrax.

The firm recently began evaluating airports worldwide based on measures they have in place to reduce the spread of coronavirus. The rating takes into account 21 different criteria, including cleanliness, disinfection procedures, social distancing policies and enforcement, face mask enforcement, sanitizer availability, and use of personal protective equipment (PPE) by airport staff, among others.

Rome’s Fiumicino Airport in Italy scored between four and five stars across all categories except COVID testing facilities, for which it received none (the airport doesn’t have on-site COVID-19 testing). The five-star rating “recognizes very high standards of airport cleanliness and maintenance procedures,” Skytrax stated. Rome received high marks particularly for its sanitation procedures, social distancing, and face mask policies.

Skytrax noted that it is important for airports to not just have protocols in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus but also to adhere to them consistently over time. The firm said that it independently analyzes the standards (airports do not self-report any of the criteria) based on visual evaluations as well as factors such as ATP (or adenosine triphosphate) testing, which is used to measure the amount of bacteria and germs on high-touch surfaces. The ATP testing identifies which surfaces have been adequately cleaned and in which areas airports need to enhance their cleaning techniques and/or the frequency of cleaning.