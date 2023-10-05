Delta Is Expanding to These European Cities Next Summer

Hot on the heels of releasing its new domestic schedule—which includes connections to a slew of cities known for their access to the outdoors—Delta Air Lines has announced its updated lineup of transatlantic flights for summer 2024, complete with routes not flown in years.

“There’s never been a better time to explore Europe on Delta,” said Joe Esposito, senior vice president–network planning, in a statement. “And customers looking ahead to summer adventures abroad will find plenty of inspiring options—coupled with the premium services and amenities we know Delta customers anticipate and enjoy.”

Here’s the breakdown of the additional routes to Europe that Delta plans to fly starting in 2024.

Delta’s latest international expansion plans

According to Delta, summer 2024 will see the carrier’s largest-ever transatlantic schedule. The newest additions include:



New service to Naples, Italy, from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. The daily service will begin on May 23, 2024, and run through October 25, 2024. Delta already flies from JFK to Milan, Venice, and Rome.

Return to Shannon, Ireland, from New York’s JFK International Airport. The daily service will also begin on May 23, 2024, and run through October 6, 2024. Delta also serves Dublin from Atlanta, Boston, and Minneapolis.

New service to Munich from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. Service will operate three times a week beginning on April 9, 2024, and concluding on October 24, 2024. Delta also flys to Munich from Atlanta and Detroit.

Returning to Zurich from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, with four times weekly summer service beginning on May 31, 2024, and concluding on September 8, 2024. The route hasn’t operated since 2019 and joins existing service from New York.

Delta also said it will be adding flights on these existing, popular routes:

Atlanta to Paris

Atlanta to Venice

Boston to Athens

Cincinnati to Paris

Detroit to Paris

Detroit to Reykjavík

New York JFK to Barcelona

For now, there aren’t further details on those flights and they’re not yet bookable.

Delta’s ongoing international expansion

Delta has been bullish with its international route expansions this year. Already, Delta announced that it is launching a new nonstop flight between Los Angeles and Auckland, New Zealand; beefing up service to cities throughout Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, and South America; and adding or expanding service to a clutch of European destinations, like Paris and Berlin.

“We’re excited by the opportunity to serve our customers in building on this banner year for our international schedule in response to an unprecedented surge in demand for global travel,” a Delta representative told AFAR.

While there have been a number of splashy expansion announcements, Delta will soon be dropping a handful of international flights, including from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to destinations in Germany and from New York’s JFK International Airport to cities in Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, and Sweden. Delta has also suspended the planned return of flights from Detroit and Seattle to Beijing for the foreseeable future despite China reopening to tourists.