By Bailey Berg
  •  March 22, 2023

Delta Is Adding Mexico, Costa Rica, and Caribbean Flights from These U.S. Hubs

The airline will be increasing the number of daily flights to popular tropical getaways during the busy winter holiday travel season.

Beach with palm trees and sea in the Dominican Republic

New Yorkers will have numerous additional options for getting to the Dominican Republic later this year.

Photo by Robin Canfield/Unsplash

After recently announcing that it is adding new seasonal service from New York to Buenos Aires and Rio de Janerio, Delta Air Lines is now further expanding its service to Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Atlanta-based carrier has unveiled plans to add more seasonal flights—from December 16, 2023, to January 7, 2024—in what will be the largest-ever holiday schedule to Latin America for Delta, with expanded service from major U.S. hubs to Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, and South America.

The increased capacity will offer travelers greater options and more flexibility for booking flights during a time of year that sees increased demand for travel. And with travelers currently experiencing sticker shock when browsing international airfares, the earlier travelers can lock in their seats for the holidays, the better. The extra flights could also make it easier for airlines to rebook passengers if the 2023 holiday season sees the same travel disruptions as in 2022.

Here’s a breakdown of the additional routes to Latin America that Delta plans to fly later this year.

Additional Delta flights from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

One of Delta’s major hub airports, New York’s JFK, will see a bevy of additional flights during the holiday season, including to:

  • Puerto Rico’s San Juan Airport (SJU): an increase from three to four flights each day
  • Bahamas’ Nassau Airport (NAS): an increase from one to two daily flights
  • Dominican Republic’s Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ): an increase from one to two flights each day
  • Dominican Republic’s Santo Domingo Airport (SDQ): an increase from three to four daily flights
  • Dominican Republic’s Cibao International Airport (STI) in Santiago: an increase from three to four daily flights
  • Mexico’s Cancun International Airport (CUN): an increase from two to three flights per day
La Fortuna waterfall in Arenal, Costa Rica

Escape to Costa Rica’s lush rain forests with Delta.

Photo by Etienne Delorieux/Unsplash

Additional Delta flights from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Delta’s home airport will support the bulk of the additional flights, including flights from Atlanta to:

  • Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport (AUA): an increase from one to two daily flights
  • Mexico’s Cancun International Airport (CUN): an increase from six to seven flights per day
  • Costa Rica’s Daniel Oduber Quiros International Airport in Liberia (LIR): an increase from one to two flights each day
  • Costa Rica’s San Jose International Airport (SJO): an increase from one to two daily flights
  • Jamaica’s Sangster International Airport (MBJ) in Montego Bay: an increase from four to five flights per day
  • Puerto Rico’s San Juan Airport (SJU): an increase from three to four flights each day
  • Mexico City International Airport (MEX): an increase from four to five flights daily
  • Mexico’s Licenciado Gustavo Diaz Ordaz International Airport in Puerto Vallarta (PVR): an increase from one to two fights each day
  • Honduras’s Juan Manuel Galvez International Airport (RTB) in Roatan: an increase from a single flight per week (on Saturday) to a flight each day

Delta is also adding flights from other U.S. airports

A handful of other airports will see increased frequency in December 2023 and January 2024, too.

  • Detroit’s Metropolitan Wayne County Airport will connect to Mexico’s Cancun International Airport with four flights per day (up from the usual three).
  • Delta will restore year-round service to Mexico’s Cozumel International Airport (CZM) from Atlanta (daily, starting November 5) and from Minneapolis (three times a week, starting December 16) for the first time since March 2020.

Delta’s ongoing international expansion

Delta beefing up service to Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America is the latest in a larger global route and service expansion for the carrier. Earlier this year, Delta announced that it is launching a new nonstop flight between Los Angeles and Auckland, New Zealand, which will make it the only U.S. carrier offering the long-haul route when it takes off on October 28, 2023.

The airline has also added a new flight between JFK and Geneva, Switzerland, and from JFK to London Gatwick, in addition to increasing service to several destinations throughout Europe, including Paris, Rome, and Berlin.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is the associate travel news editor at AFAR, where she covers breaking news, trends, tips, sustainability, the outdoors, and more. When not interviewing sources or writing articles, she can be found exploring art galleries, visiting craft breweries, hiking with her dogs, and planning her next adventure (at present, she’s been to 75+ countries and hopes to spend time in every one someday).
