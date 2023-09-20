Delta Unveils New Domestic Routes to West Coast Beaches, National Parks, and Mountain Towns

If you’re already thinking ahead to next summer, you’re not alone. Recently, Delta Air Lines announced a slew of new, returning, and expanded flight routes, many from its Atlanta hub to popular destinations in the American West, slated to kick off in summer 2024.
Ready to start planning? Here’s where Delta will be flying next year.
New and returning Delta routes
Delta’s summer expansion will see three new-to-Delta routes, including:
- Atlanta to Fresno (the gateway to Yosemite National Park), starting June 7, 2024, flying once daily
- Atlanta to Santa Barbara, starting June 7, 2024, flying once daily
- Dallas to Seattle, starting July 8, 2024, flying twice daily
Additionally, the carrier will be bringing back seven flight paths it hasn’t served since prior to the pandemic; many of these are cities known for their access to the outdoors, including:
- Atlanta to Burbank (in Los Angeles), starting June 7, 2024, once daily
- Atlanta to Oakland, starting June 7, 2024, once daily
- Atlanta to Reno (for easy access to Lake Tahoe), starting June 7, 2024, once daily
- Anchorage to Detroit, starting June 7, 2024, once daily
- Columbus to Salt Lake City, starting June 7, 2024, once daily
- Santa Barbara to Salt Lake City, starting June 7, 2024, twice daily
- Detroit to Sacramento, starting July 8, 2024, twice daily
Delta’s expanding routes
Along with the new and returning routes, Delta is also increasing the number of flights on three routes starting in 2024:
- Atlanta to Colorado Springs, increasing service from one to two flights daily
- Atlanta to El Paso, increasing service from two to three flights daily
- Atlanta to Sacramento, increasing service from three to four flights daily
Delta plans to make its service to and from Aspen from both Atlanta and Los Angeles year-round in 2024 (currently, it’s winter only).