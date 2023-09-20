Delta Unveils New Domestic Routes to West Coast Beaches, National Parks, and Mountain Towns

If you’re already thinking ahead to next summer, you’re not alone. Recently, Delta Air Lines announced a slew of new, returning, and expanded flight routes, many from its Atlanta hub to popular destinations in the American West, slated to kick off in summer 2024.

Ready to start planning? Here’s where Delta will be flying next year.

New and returning Delta routes

Delta’s summer expansion will see three new-to-Delta routes, including:



Atlanta to Fresno (the gateway to Yosemite National Park), starting June 7, 2024, flying once daily

Atlanta to Santa Barbara, starting June 7, 2024, flying once daily

Dallas to Seattle, starting July 8, 2024, flying twice daily

Delta fliers eager to see the beauty of Yosemite will have a direct route to the popular national park next year. Photo by Casey Horner/Unsplash

Additionally, the carrier will be bringing back seven flight paths it hasn’t served since prior to the pandemic; many of these are cities known for their access to the outdoors, including:



Atlanta to Burbank (in Los Angeles), starting June 7, 2024, once daily

Atlanta to Oakland, starting June 7, 2024, once daily

Atlanta to Reno (for easy access to Lake Tahoe), starting June 7, 2024, once daily

Anchorage to Detroit, starting June 7, 2024, once daily

Columbus to Salt Lake City, starting June 7, 2024, once daily

Santa Barbara to Salt Lake City, starting June 7, 2024, twice daily

Detroit to Sacramento, starting July 8, 2024, twice daily

Among the destinations getting increased service is Colorado Springs, where visitors can experience the Garden of the Gods park. Photo by Melanie Magdalena/Unsplash

Delta’s expanding routes

Along with the new and returning routes, Delta is also increasing the number of flights on three routes starting in 2024:



Atlanta to Colorado Springs, increasing service from one to two flights daily

Atlanta to El Paso, increasing service from two to three flights daily

Atlanta to Sacramento, increasing service from three to four flights daily

Delta plans to make its service to and from Aspen from both Atlanta and Los Angeles year-round in 2024 (currently, it’s winter only).