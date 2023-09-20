Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Bailey Berg
  •  September 20, 2023

Delta Unveils New Domestic Routes to West Coast Beaches, National Parks, and Mountain Towns

Delta Air Lines is making it easier to embrace the great outdoors next year.

Cliffs and the shoreline in Santa Barbara on California's Central Coast

Santa Barbara on California’s Central Coast is calling.

Photo by Jake Grella/Unsplash

If you’re already thinking ahead to next summer, you’re not alone. Recently, Delta Air Lines announced a slew of new, returning, and expanded flight routes, many from its Atlanta hub to popular destinations in the American West, slated to kick off in summer 2024.

Ready to start planning? Here’s where Delta will be flying next year.

New and returning Delta routes

Delta’s summer expansion will see three new-to-Delta routes, including:

  • Atlanta to Fresno (the gateway to Yosemite National Park), starting June 7, 2024, flying once daily
  • Atlanta to Santa Barbara, starting June 7, 2024, flying once daily
  • Dallas to Seattle, starting July 8, 2024, flying twice daily
Yosemite Valley with waterfall in center

Delta fliers eager to see the beauty of Yosemite will have a direct route to the popular national park next year.

Photo by Casey Horner/Unsplash

Additionally, the carrier will be bringing back seven flight paths it hasn’t served since prior to the pandemic; many of these are cities known for their access to the outdoors, including:

  • Atlanta to Burbank (in Los Angeles), starting June 7, 2024, once daily
  • Atlanta to Oakland, starting June 7, 2024, once daily
  • Atlanta to Reno (for easy access to Lake Tahoe), starting June 7, 2024, once daily
  • Anchorage to Detroit, starting June 7, 2024, once daily
  • Columbus to Salt Lake City, starting June 7, 2024, once daily
  • Santa Barbara to Salt Lake City, starting June 7, 2024, twice daily
  • Detroit to Sacramento, starting July 8, 2024, twice daily
Garden of the Gods park in Colorado Springs, with red rock formations jutting out of the landscape

Among the destinations getting increased service is Colorado Springs, where visitors can experience the Garden of the Gods park.

Photo by Melanie Magdalena/Unsplash

Delta’s expanding routes

Along with the new and returning routes, Delta is also increasing the number of flights on three routes starting in 2024:

  • Atlanta to Colorado Springs, increasing service from one to two flights daily
  • Atlanta to El Paso, increasing service from two to three flights daily
  • Atlanta to Sacramento, increasing service from three to four flights daily

Delta plans to make its service to and from Aspen from both Atlanta and Los Angeles year-round in 2024 (currently, it’s winter only).

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is the associate travel news editor at AFAR, where she covers breaking news, trends, tips, sustainability, the outdoors, and more. When not interviewing sources or writing articles, she can be found exploring art galleries, visiting craft breweries, hiking with her dogs, and planning her next adventure (at present, she’s been to 75+ countries and hopes to spend time in every one someday).
