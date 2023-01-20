Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Michelle Baran
  •  January 20, 2023

Delta Is Adding International Flights to Some Exciting New Destinations

On the roster is a first-ever nonstop flight to Auckland, New Zealand, and more Paris and Rome service, among other additions to its global network.

Imagine waking up to this after a nonstop flight from L.A.

Imagine waking up to this after a 13-hour hop from Los Angeles.

Courtesy of Unsplash

With international travel in full recovery mode, Delta Air Lines on Friday announced that it is launching a new nonstop flight between Los Angeles (LAX) and Auckland, New Zealand, in addition to increasing or adding several other global routes.

The daily flights between New Zealand and Southern California will be a first for Delta, which will be the only U.S. carrier offering the nonstop long-haul route—the flight takes approximately 13 to 14 hours. The service will kick off on October 28, 2023, and will be operated on Airbus A350-900 planes.

The goal with the new Auckland flights and other new and expanded international routes, according to Delta executives, is for the airline “to fully restore its network in 2023” after being forced to significantly reduce its global flight offerings during the pandemic.

Delta A-350-900 aircraft flying in the air

If you fly from Los Angeles to Auckland later this fall, this A350-900 will be your ride.

Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

Other international service that Delta is adding or expanding includes:

  • New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to Geneva, Switzerland (new)
  • New York’s JFK International Airport to London Gatwick (new)
  • New York’s JFK International Airport to Paris (Delta is adding a third daily flight starting May 25)
  • New York’s JFK International Airport to Rome (Delta is adding a third daily flight)
  • New York’s JFK International Airport to Berlin (restoring pre-existing service)
  • Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Nice, France (new flight starting May 12)
  • Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Tel Aviv, Israel (increasing service to daily starting April 16)

For those flying out of LAX, Delta recently unveiled the first phases of its new terminal, T3, with the next phase scheduled to open this spring and featuring a dedicated Delta One check-in area. A Delta One Club is also slated to open in 2024. When the Delta Sky Way at LAX project is finished later this year, Terminals 2 and 3 will be a combined into a single 1.2-million-square-foot terminal with 27 gates and will connect via walking path to the Tom Bradley International Terminal.

JFK is also in the midst of a major transformation, and all Delta operations at JFK have been consolidated to Terminal 4, where travelers can expect to find new gates, a new Delta Sky Club in Concourse A, and a new Delta One Club by early 2024.

Michelle Baran
Michelle Baran is the senior travel news editor at AFAR where she oversees breaking news, travel intel, pandemic coverage, airline, cruise, and consumer travel news. Baran joined AFAR in August 2018 after an 11-year run as a senior editor and reporter at leading travel industry newspaper Travel Weekly.
AFAR Journeys
The iconic Eiffel Tower, situated along the banks of the river Seine.
Journeys: Cruise
Partake in Fun Active Outings Along This Dreamy European River
Mountains and Sea
Journeys: Resorts
This Warm-Weather Destination is a Feast for the Senses
Plan a hiking trip to Joshua Tree National Park and take in the spectacular landscapes.
Journeys: United States
Discover Insider Wineries, Stunning National Parks, and More of This Destination’s Delights
More From AFAR
A young girl's reflection show in the sideview mirror of a car near Maraya concert hall.
Travel Tips + Etiquette
What to Know Before Visiting Saudi Arabia
Paris plus the Olympics? <i>Mais oui! </i>
Trending News
Want to Go to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics? You Can Now Book Tickets That Include a Hotel Stay
Inspired by 1930s cruise ships, the <i>Orient Express Silenseas </i>will feature classic interior design while also showcasing state-of-the art sustainable shipbuilding technology and advancements.
Cruise News
You’ll Soon Be Able to Sail—Yes, Sail—on the Orient Express
Elevated culinary experiences, such as in this intimate dining room onboard the <i>Riverside Bach</i>, is an area of focus for the new river cruise line.
Cruise News
Europe’s Most Luxurious River Cruise Ships Are Back in Business
A young woman sitting in a business class seat, holding a phone.
Travel Tips + Etiquette
You Can Bid for Discounted Flight Upgrades With These Airlines
The TSA security area at Newark Liberty International Airport's new Terminal A
Air Travel News
Newark Airport’s Seriously Upgraded New Terminal A Is Now Open
Load More