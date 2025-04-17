Crowded Ports, Ship Bans, and Port Fees. Cruising in Europe Is at a Crossroads. Where Does It Go from Here?

In late January, Christian Estrosi, the mayor of Nice, signed a decree prohibiting large cruise ships with more than 900 passengers from disembarking at the nearby port of Villefranche-sur-Mer. Initially set to take effect on July 1, the ban mirrored similar restrictions implemented by an increasing number of European port cities to help alleviate overtourism due to an influx of cruise ship day visitors.

While regional environmentalists rejoiced, most of the reported 49 stops scheduled after the July deadline would seek alternative ports of call despite meeting the criteria, raising concerns among local businesses that depend on tourism revenue and from the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), which stated that strict measures stigmatize the cruise industry while doing nothing to promote sustainable tourism.

With valid arguments on both sides, local leaders reached a compromise in early March. Annually, Villefranche-sur-Mer would permit 65 cruise ships carrying a maximum of 2,500 passengers each to enter the surrounding bay one at a time. Ships carrying fewer than 450 guests would redirect to the smaller Port Lympia in Nice.

Estrosi, who candidly called massive cruise ships “monsters of the sea” on social media, is not alone in advocating for stricter measures to be enforced this year. On January 1, Iceland introduced an infrastructure fee of 2,500 Icelandic Króna ($19.55) per cruise passenger on ships anchored in its ports and customs territory, encompassing all the country’s islands and islets, plus 12 nautical miles of territorial waters.

In Europe, cruising is on the rise. An estimated 8.21 million passengers sailed to the continent in 2023—a 6.5 percent increase compared to 2019. The European cruising industry is projected to generate $11.47 billion in revenue by 2029.

In light of the sustainability challenges facing cruise tourism, ranging from overcrowding to pollution, CLIA released a series of initiatives member cruise lines have committed to in order to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 and protect the ports and waters cruise passengers sail to. Considering these ambitious goals, why, then, are European port cities calling to eliminate or drastically reduce the presence of larger cruise vessels?

The effects of an evolving cruise industry on port cities

Europe is the second-largest cruise tourism source market behind the U.S. Kelly Craighead, CLIA’s former president and CEO, thinks this upward trend is far from reaching its peak.

There is “plenty of room for continued growth,” she said, adding that “cruise travel comprises just two percent of overall travel and tourism.”

The growth in demand for cruising has led to tensions in ports across the continent, resulting in the implementation of levies, port restrictions, and even outright bans. Overtourism is a serious concern, particularly for smaller ports, where large crowds can have a significant impact, leading to strained infrastructure and affecting local quality of life.

Cruise lines are responding by putting a stronger focus on off-season sailings, touting the benefits of crowd-free itineraries that explore Europe in winter, spring, and fall.

Some argue that a big part of the problem is that cruise ship passengers spend less in each destination they visit than the average overnight guest. But a study in Barcelona found that cruise day-trippers spend an average of 230 euros (US$250) per day, compared to 70 euros (US$76) for city tourists—so while that might be a cause for some of the outcry, it doesn’t always bear out.

Nice, France, is the latest European municipality to implement new limits on cruise ship traffic. Photo by Boris Stroujko/Shutterstock

There are also environmental concerns, as well as the potential strain on resources, infrastructure, and reef systems. And while Nice and Iceland are the latest European destinations to address these matters, many other government entities have taken prior action or are planning future restrictions.

In 2021, Venice became one of the first port cities to act by banning cruise ships weighing over 25,000 tons and redirecting them, first to the neighboring industrial Marghera port and later to Fusina Cruise Terminal. Bordeaux’s Port de la Lune, a UNESCO World Heritage site, has already decreased its maximum number of annual port calls, but Mayor Pierre Hurmic said he aims to ban cruise ships altogether. Amsterdam is following suit, allowing only 100 cruise ships to enter each year from 2026 and planning to prohibit all ships by 2035.

This year, Santorini and Mykonos will charge a fee of 20 euros (US$21.75) per passenger, with the former limiting the number of daily visitors to 8,000.

In Spain, Barcelona closed one of its two city center cruise terminals in 2023, capping daily arrivals to seven at a time, down from 10. Valencia plans to ban mega ships in 2026, and in the Balearic Islands, Majorca is considering new restrictions limiting cruise arrivals to three a day. Ibiza implemented a limit of two simultaneous cruise ship dockings (down from three) in October 2024.

Other cities that limit daily cruise dockings to two ships include Dubrovnik, Croatia, and Zeebrugge, Belgium. Although Marseille has not announced any official bans for 2025, local protests and petitions condemning the environmental impact of large vessels suggest one could be coming. Norway is expected to introduce a tourist tax soon, but postponed a strict 2026 law requiring large cruise ships to produce zero emissions to 2032.

European cruise passengers react to the new rules

Despite recent restrictions, cruise ship travelers of all ages and group types continue to flock to Europe.

Rosie Bell, a nomadic British solo traveler, has sailed on several European cruises in recent years. "[Cruise-related] tariffs don’t discourage me at all,” she said. “But having been on a Venice cruise, I can see the need for some type of measure to manage overtourism and its effects on locals.”

Kristen Gill, who splits her time between Chicago and La Paz, Mexico, believes cruises are great for multigenerational travel, suiting her family aged 8 to 83. “Cruising makes [traveling together] easy, and once onboard, we have the flexibility to experience what we like individually while still having plenty of family time together,” she said.

Day-tripper fees and added restrictions will not keep Gill and her brood from enjoying cruises in the future. “I realize they are just part of the cost of travel.”

Prolific cruise passenger Olivia Liveng, currently residing in Copenhagen, Denmark, has taken 11 cruises in the past three years, ranging from 12-passenger ships to sailings on mammoth cruise liners. “My family has discovered a more intimate way to experience each destination by foregoing big excursion buses and exploring independently,” she said.

Added tariffs and government-imposed limitations do not deter Liveng’s travel plans. “On the contrary, these measures align with my preferences as they help address mass tourism by limiting crowds—contributing to a more authentic travel experience.”

Havila Voyages is among the cruise lines aiming to pave a path to a cleaner, greener cruising future in Europe. Photo by Martin Giskegjerde/Courtesy of Havila Voyages

What will cruise travel look like in the future?

Regardless of popularity or visitor acceptance, environmental concerns signal the beginning of a new era in cruise ship tourism.

Lasse Vangstein, chief communications and sustainability officer at Havila Voyages, a freight, mail carrier, and eco-conscious coastal cruiser with four 640-passenger ships that sail to 34 Norwegian ports, is prepared for upcoming changes. “In anticipation of the original 2026 [Norway zero-emissions law] deadline, we invested in important technology, including batteries charged with onshore hydropower,” he said.

He added, “In 2022, we were already conducting emission-free voyages, utilizing our large battery packs, demonstrating that it is possible to navigate through protected fjords without leaving any trace of pollution, noise, or chemicals.”

Traditional cruise ships are also getting a facelift. CLIA’s 2024 Cruise Industry Report confirms 32 pilot project initiatives to test biofuels and create new technologies for member cruise line ships. Four existing vessels use biofuels; another seven, designed to run on green methanol or green hydrogen, are on order. In addition, 15 percent of 2028 builds will include battery storage and/or fuel cells, allowing for hybrid power generation.

Some cruise lines are investing in smaller, more environmentally friendly ships powered by LBG (liquefied biogas) or hybrid systems. Initiatives for waste repurposing, water conservation, and marine life protection have also been established or are in the works. The hope is that these developments will make European cruising a more sustainable—and thus more welcomed—option so that it can continue well into the future.

And while the cruising industry prepares for change, Bell, for one, looks forward to her next sail. “Cruising is such a convenient way to get around and discover new places you wouldn’t ordinarily venture to,” she said. “What’s not to love about going to sleep in Italy and waking up in Greece?”