Where to Stay Along Croatia’s Adriatic Coast

To experience Croatia’s dramatic coastlines and rich culture, where you stay matters. You might know the Balkan country for its azure waters and idyllic beaches across more than 1,200 islands, islets, and reefs. Or perhaps you’re attracted to its famous ancient coastal cities, like Split. Either way, your hotel—and its proximity to the water and culture—can mean the difference between a good trip and an exceptional one.

Of the dozens of fantastic places to visit in the country, Pula on the Istrian Peninsula and Split on the Dalmatian Coast have a balanced mix of stunning beaches and rich history. Thanks to a Radisson Hotel in each of these destinations, you can enjoy all they have to offer in style.

Book the Grand Hotel Brioni Pula, A Radisson Collection Hotel

Enjoy views of the sea from the infinity pool at the Grand Hotel Brioni Pula, A Radisson Collection Hotel. Courtesy of Radisson Hotels

An ideal way to start your trip to Croatia is by settling into one of the 227 modern and stylish rooms at Grand Hotel Brioni Pula, A Radisson Collection Hotel. Choose a room overlooking the garden or a Grand Brioni Suite with panoramic sea views. Both include amenities like floor-to-ceiling windows and in-room espresso machines.

One of the first things you’ll notice about the property is the dramatic coastal location. Perched on a cliff, the hotel overlooks the sea, so no matter where you are, you can soak in all the natural beauty that makes Pula so sought-after.

Indoors, art integrates seamlessly with technology. The hotel’s bespoke art features scenes and colors inspired by the region, and you can use technology to do everything from unlocking your room to adjusting the temperature.

If you left something at home or are craving a snack, every level of the hotel has a Butler Corner. Anything you pick up here, from a drink to a personal care product, is automatically charged to your room.

When you’re not exploring Pula, lounge by the hotel’s infinity pool overlooking the rocky shoreline. You can also book a treatment at the Gemma di Brioni Spa and Wellness Centre, which features French cosmetology, two saunas, and a steam bath.

For meals, you can sample classic Istrian cuisine from one of several elegant restaurants. The impressive Brioni Forum Restaurant serves a variety of delicious dishes made using local produce and ingredients. (Pro tip: try anything with the Istrian white truffle.) Another option is Sophia Restaurant, which is known for its steaks, including Istrian Boškarin beef.

Tour ruins and reconnect with nature in Pula

Easily accessible from the Grand Hotel Brioni Pula, the Pula Arena is one of Pula’s top attractions. Courtesy of Radisson Hotels

The Grand Hotel Brioni Pula is well-located for exploring everything from the coast to Roman ruins. The Pula Arena is among Croatia’s best-preserved ancient monuments and is 2.5 miles from the property. Even closer is the Temple of Augustus, one of the best-preserved Roman ruins outside of Italy.

You can also visit the Archaeological Museum of Istria to see a variety of Roman and prehistoric artifacts. If you want to reconnect with nature, enjoy a morning hiking in Brijuni National Park, a tranquil chain of 14 secluded islands and islets six miles from the hotel that inspired its name. Activities available at the park include kayaking, scuba diving, golf, and cycling.

Perhaps more than anything else, Pula is known for its stunning beaches. Punta Verudela beach is easily accessible from the Grand Hotel Brioni Pula and makes for a relaxing beach day.

Stay at the Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Split

The Radisson Blu Resort & Spa’s outdoor pool invites guests to relax and recharge. Courtesy of Radisson Hotels

Once you’ve experienced Pula, head south. Whether you travel by private yacht or catch a quick flight, you’ll notice as soon as you arrive that Split has a completely different vibe. These differences are why pairing the two cities makes for a rewarding Croatian vacation.

Even as you move from quiet Pula to energetic Split, you’ll stay in comfort at the Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Split. You can opt for the newly renovated penthouse or one of the 252 elegant guest rooms and suites. The penthouse features three bedrooms, a living room, a dining room, a study, and a kitchenette, along with a massive terrace with a private whirlpool overlooking the Adriatic Sea.

Near the stunning Dalmatian archipelago, the vibrant Split city center, and the lush Krka National Park, the property is ideally located for exploration. Plus, the hotel is home to the Mistral Beach Club, one of the most sought-after beach clubs in all of Split. Enjoy your day with DJs and live entertainment from your sun lounger or VIP lounge.

For rest and relaxation, experience everything from custom massages to cold and warm pools or hot tubs at the on-site Spalato Spa. When you’re hungry, book a table for traditional Mediterranean dishes with modern twists at the Triton Restaurant. It’s a dining destination in its own right, helmed by award-winning chef Zlatko Marinović and his grandson, chef Stipe Marinović.

Explore Split’s history and go island-hopping

You can wander through Split’s old town for hours Courtesy of Radisson Hotels

Split is roughly 1,700 years old, so you could easily spend weeks exploring the attractions. If you need a place to start, Diocletian’s Palace is less than two miles from the Radisson Blu Resort & Spa. Built around 305 C.E., the palace is a convenient jumping-off point for discovering Split’s old town.

Game of Thrones fans will especially love the Klis Fortress, four miles from the hotel. You might recognize its exterior as the fictional city of Meereen, and the medieval fortress offers fantastic views of Split. Another option is visiting one of Europe’s oldest Catholic cathedrals, the Cathedral of Saint Domnius, or simply wandering through the historic center, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Once you’ve seen Split, go island hopping for even more crystal-clear waters. The Island of Hvar and the Island of Brač are each a short ferry ride from Split. Brač has some of the clearest and calmest waters you’ll ever encounter, and the ferry trip itself is stunning, with departures throughout the day.

Core to Croatia’s appeal is its many facets—centuries-old ruins, the azure sea, and welcoming people. A dual-city itinerary through Pula and Split covers two distinct sides of the country, and these Radisson hotels anchoring each help lend a deeper sense of place for a truly fulfilling trip.