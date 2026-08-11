Skiing in August? The Secretly Amazing Place to Hit the Slopes Right Now Following Record Snowfall

The 2025–2026 winter ski season was a brutal one across much of the western United States, with warm temperatures and a snow drought leaving resorts with thin snowpack, reduced terrain, and significant economic losses. But there’s still hope for some great skiing in 2026—parts of South America are currently buried in more snow than they’ve seen in decades.

While parts of the Northern Hemisphere, including countries throughout Europe, are experiencing summer heat waves, repeated Southern Hemisphere storms have dumped over 16 feet of snow at some high-elevation resorts in the Andes, offering travelers an ideal way to escape the sweltering temperatures well into the fall.

With a substantial base, Chile’s Valle Nevado is projected to stay open through mid-October. About 120 miles south, Ski Portillo received so much snow in late July that officials were forced to close access roads to would-be powder chasers.

Experts say one factor influencing the amount of snowfall is this year’s formidable El Niño. The phenomenon occurs when unusually warm surface waters develop across the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, disrupting normal atmospheric circulation.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts that a strengthening El Niño will persist into 2027. However, that doesn’t mean that North American ski resorts are in for the blockbuster season currently being enjoyed down south. El Niño’s effects vary considerably by region, and its influence on snowfall is notoriously difficult to predict. NOAA’s current forecast for January through March shows an uncertain pattern across the USA, with a chance of wetter conditions in the South and above normal temperatures in the North, but no definite indication of how the country’s ski resorts will fare.

At the moment, the only thing we know for certain is that the Andes are having an extraordinary season for skiers. These five resorts have all the fresh powder the western U.S. was missing this year, along with vast views, luxe mountainside accommodations, and a range of terrain to suit every level.

Plus, lift ticket prices trend significantly lower than those at U.S. ski resorts, with many South American mountains costing under US$100 per day.

Cerro Catedral

With 58 marked trails spanning 3,000 acres, Argentina’s largest ski resort delivers expansive views of Patagonia, lake vistas, and a classic ski-town experience inside the rugged Nahuel Huapi National Park. Cerro Catedral is one of the most convenient winter-sport options in South America, with a nearby airport and plenty of hotels and rentals to choose from at the base of the mountain.

Getting there: Cerro Catedral is roughly 20 miles from San Carlos de Bariloche Airport (BRC).

Las Leñas

The base of the high-altitude ski resort Las Leñas, Argentina, is at 7,349 feet (with a summit at 11,253 feet) and features a vibrant ski village showcasing classic sloped architecture. Photo by Sobrevolando Patagonia/Shutterstock

If you’re seeking extreme off-piste terrain (ungroomed slopes more suitable for advanced skiers), you won’t find much better than Argentina’s 43,000-acre Las Leñas. The remote resort’s dramatic couloirs, bowls, and views attract winter-sport pros from around the world. Its wide-open trails also provide plenty of options for beginner and intermediate skiers, and a compact village at the resort’s base offers a range of lodgings.

Getting there: Las Leñas is three hours from San Rafael Airport (AFA) by car. The resort also offers overnight charter buses from Buenos Aires.

Nevados de Chillán

Spend your days skiing the slopes of an active volcano and soaking in natural hot springs at Chile’s Nevados de Chillán. The mountain boasts rare South American tree skiing, plus Las Tres Marías, one of the continent’s longest runs at 8.1 miles. The resort itself has two ski-in, ski-out hotels, and there are additional accommodation options in the nearby village of Las Trancas.

Getting there: Carriel Sur International Airport (CCP) is about 2.5 hours away by car. Buses and trains are also available from Santiago International Airport (SCL) and take roughly six hours.

Valle Nevado

Book into the vintage-styled luxurious ski lodge Hotel Valle Nevado, the most exclusive property on Chile’s Valle Nevado ski mountain. Photo by Arthur De Almeida/Unsplash

Just over 40 miles from Santiago, Valle Nevado is Chile’s largest alpine resort with more than 2,200 acres of skiable terrain. A vibrant après scene, convenient accommodations, and a healthy mix of trails make it a popular destination for Chileans and international visitors alike. It’s a member of the Mountain Collective and the Ikon Pass, both global collections of ski resorts accessible via a single pass.

Getting there: Valle Nevado is about a 1.5-hour drive east from Santiago International Airport (SCL).

Ski Portillo

Ski Portillo’s coveted off-piste terrain rises above turquoise Laguna del Inca about 100 miles from Chile’s capital city of Santiago. The mountain has more than 1,200 acres of skiable terrain and 35 marked runs. Iconic, all-inclusive Hotel Portillo is the main place to stay. Unfortunately, the beloved resort has seen so much snow that officials have kept access roads closed for weeks.

Getting there: Ski Portillo is about a two-hour drive northeast from Santiago International Airport (SCL).