This “Little Bavaria” Town Has the Only Germany-Sanctioned Oktoberfest in the USA

It’s an odd place for a Bavarian village: right off I-75, on an exit flanked by drive-thrus and cornfields. But there, in the purlicue of Michigan’s mitt shape, sits an oasis of fachwerk architecture, foam-topped lagers, and Wiener schnitzel. Frankenmuth was founded by 15 German missionaries in 1845 and now bids a warm “willkommen” to 3 million visitors a year. This anomaly of a town has the only Oktoberfest in the U.S. to be officially sanctioned by Germany, and, as in Bavaria, it happens in September.

As such, the four-day festival is one of the most authentic celebrations of German beer and culture in the country. It occurs during a sweet spot when Frankenmuth’s summer crowds fade and Christmas tourists remain at bay. Fall is an ideal time to visit in general, thanks to the cornucopia of autumnal foliage and seasonal treats, Hofbräuhaus suds included.

Here’s what to do, what to eat, and where to stay in Michigan’s Little Bavaria during Oktoberfest and throughout fall.

What to expect at Oktoberfest

The town holds strong to its German heritage with polka and Bavarian architecture. Courtesy of Frankenmuth Convention and Visitors Bureau (L); photo by Bruno Guerrero/Unsplash (R)

Frankenmuth hosted its first Oktoberfest in 1990 to celebrate the fall of the Berlin Wall. Within 10 years, it became the first and only such festival in the United States to operate with the blessing of the original festival in Munich, as well as the first to import Hofbräuhaus beer, which is now a staple of Oktoberfests all over America.

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The festival dates always align with the first weekend of Munich’s 16-day celebration. In 2026, the first keg in Frankenmuth will be tapped on September 17, and pints will be poured through September 20. Over those four days, a handful of bands keep spirits high with traditional polka music and Alpine yodeling, while dance troupes show off their folky jigs. Saturday’s wiener dog race, featuring more than 100 costume-clad dachshunds, is an annual highlight.

Other things to do in Frankenmuth in the fall

Across the Cass River from the Bavarian blue-and-white-striped tent where Oktoberfest takes place, Frankenmuth’s German-themed Main Street demands to be explored on foot. While in spring and summer, visitors can literally stop and smell the hundreds of thousands of flowers lining the sidewalks, in the fall, the town showcases vibrant chrysanthemums and harvest displays. As you stroll, stock up on seasonal treasures like the apple butter syrup at Frankenmuth Cheese Haus, autumn fudge flavors at Frankenmuth Fudge Kitchen, and golden apple strudels at Zehnder’s Marketplace.

Admire the striking foliage from the water aboard the Bavarian Belle Riverboat or, better yet, book a wine-and-chocolate boat tour with Frankenmuth FunShips, which offers less touristy, more personalized experiences. And do not dare leave town without holiday shopping at Bronner’s, officially the world’s largest Christmas store.

Enjoy early Christmas shopping—another hallmark of German culture—at Bronner’s. Photo by Bruno Guerrero/Unsplash

Best restaurants for Bavarian food and more

Find more Oktoberfest vibes at Frankenmuth Brewery, where German-style lagers (and other beers) are served alongside giant pretzels and chicken schnitzel. Or opt for a slightly more elevated experience at Prost! Wine Bar, whose menu includes a German heritage charcuterie board featuring speck, butterkäse cheese, and sauerkraut, as well as German rieslings and pinot noirs amid the global wine selection. The fanciest schnitzel in town is at the Station 100, Frankenmuth’s fine dining establishment, which has a sleek rooftop bar that buzzes on cool evenings.

The most Frankenmuthian meal of all, however, is the chicken dinner. Served at a handful of places around town—in particular Zehnder’s and the Bavarian Inn Restaurant—the family-style feast comes with fried chicken and all the fixings. In the fall, the locally grown blue Hubbard squash is a favorite side dish.

Where to stay in Frankenmuth

To fully immerse yourself in the town’s Bavarianism, book your stay at the Bavarian Inn Lodge or Marv Herzog Hotel. Both have that Old World Franconian look and were founded by descendants of German immigrants. The former has a resort feel with restaurants, an arcade, and an indoor waterpark; the latter, named for a famous polka musician, has less fanfare and occupies a quieter position on the river.

Alternatively, visitors who value elegance should forgo tradition altogether for a night at the Mill. The centrally located boutique property, in a reimagined 19th-century flour mill, opened in June 2026. It has four giant suites, all with cozy fireplaces and river views, and a speakeasy-style lounge in the basement.

All three hotels are within walking distance of Oktoberfest and Main Street.