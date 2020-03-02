This Powerful Exhibit Honors Inspiring Women Who Shaped History

The National Museum of American History (NMAH) in Washington, D.C., is commemorating this year’s 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment with the appropriately titled exhibition, Creating Icons: How We Remember Woman Suffrage.

On view from March 6, 2020, through March 7, 2021, the powerful showcase focuses not only on U.S. women’s achievements in winning suffrage, but also on how the country has collectively remembered—or in some cases, disregarded—those milestones. According to NMAH organizers, the free exhibit highlights the women’s suffrage victories that are celebrated as a nation, such as the historic amendment to the U.S. Constitution that officially gave women the right to vote. However, Creating Icons also observes some moments (and people) that were excluded from the lasting narrative, “interweaving stories of the famous and the forgotten” to examine the pivotal movement that continues to impact women’s politics and activism today.

Courtesy of the National Museum of American History “Creating Icons: How We Remember Woman Suffrage” features various artifacts donated by the National American Women’s Suffrage Association, among them the gold pen used to sign the joint resolution for the 19th amendment in 1919.

Significant artifacts on display include a six-foot-tall portrait of Susan B. Anthony, the 19th-century women’s rights activist who cofounded and served as president of the National Woman Suffrage Association, the late 1800s civic organization that helped pave the way for the ratification of the 19th amendment in 1920. The portrait, which depicts Anthony being given flowers by young children on her 80th birthday, was painted in 1900 by Sarah J. Eddy, an American artist and active member of the suffragist, abolition, and reform movements.