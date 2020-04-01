Food Trucks, Wineries, and Hotels: Stunning Shipping Container Projects Around the World

Note: Though COVID-19 has stalled a lot of travel plans, we hope our stories can offer inspiration for your future adventures—and a bit of hope.

Over the past decade, shipping container architecture has gained increasing momentum around the world, from the streets of Tokyo to the Tasmanian wilderness. The foundation of this architectural movement is the concept of adaptive reuse, which focuses on repurposing old spaces into new types of accommodations such as hotels, restaurants, public pavilions, and even personal homes. Aside from its interesting aesthetic, the practice of transforming out-of-use shipping containers for new uses is also inherently sustainable.

In 2010, Berlin-based international publishing house Gestalten put out Container Atlas: A Practical Guide to Container Architecture, a comprehensive book that chronicles some of the world’s most impressive shipping container projects (coedited by German architect Han Slawik). Now, the beautifully constructed Container Atlas is back for a second edition that builds on its predecessor—pun intended—to chart how the architectural movement has since evolved.

Photo by Tomooki Kengak, “Container Atlas,” gestalten 2020 Schmatz Beer Stand, a popular Tokyo restaurant and bar inspired by classic German beer halls, has one location made from shipping containers near the Tokyo Dome baseball stadium.

The new, 304-page edition (available April 21) explores ongoing innovations in shipping container architecture over the past 10 years, showcasing an extensive array of photographs, diagrams, and descriptions for each unique shipping container site. Some of the featured locations are private residences, off-the-grid cabins, and office spaces, but others are places that travelers can readily visit.