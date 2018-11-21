Think Inside the Box: The Coolest Revamped Shipping Container Hotels

These eco-chic hotels, hostels, and pop-ups mix modern design, tiny house living, and a sustainable ethos.

Old is new again—that’s the refrain reverberating through the metal walls of the shipping container hotels sprouting up all around the world. This trend doesn’t rely solely on coats of paint, but instead hinges on an architectural transformation that turns rusty rubble into sleek, environmentally friendly accommodations. Here, ten shipping container hotels that weld high-end aesthetics with a commitment to sustainability. Photo by Quang Dam CCASA Hostel integrates recycled shipping containers and reclaimed wood windows. CCASA Hostel

Nha Trang, Vietnam



Inspired by cabins on upscale trains, CCASA Hostel blends reused materials with an industrial design aesthetic for a polished, eco-conscious stay. Intricate patterned tiles, wood, and cement details run throughout the space, from the bed frames in the compact rooms to the walls of the shared bathroom, while suspended catwalks connect the stacked, primary-color containers to the rest of the hostel. Guests gather and engage in the lively tree-filled communal area and bar, or lounge in the rope hammocks on the rooftop terrace. Dorm beds from $6, private rooms from $21 Courtesy of Quadrum Ski and Yoga Resort Some of the rooms at the Quadrum Ski and Yoga Resort features terraces and whirlpool tubs. Quadrum Ski and Yoga Resort

Gudauri, Georgia



Sitting 7,200 feet high in the Caucasus Mountains, Quadrum Ski and Yoga Resort is a rustic industrial boutique getaway built with locally sourced materials. Dark wood and metal details accent the neutral interior tones of the cozy, insulated recycled shipping containers, which have sliding glass doors and eye-popping mountain views. There are whirlpool tubs in some of the modern en suite bathrooms, and the Gudauri Resort ski lifts are only a five-minute walk away. From $150 Photo by Sofia Emm The multiple communal areas at Flophouze Hotel foster a friendly environment. Flophouze Hotel

Round Top, Texas



Sustainably crafted using artifacts the owner gathered in his world travels, Flophouze Hotel ties green design to an eclectic glamping vibe. The overhauled containers incorporate lumber from a distillery and windows from a schoolhouse, and inside, the countertops are made from old bowling lanes and the refurbished cabinetry once belonged to an FDA lab. There are record players and vintage vinyl in the vibrant, pet-friendly bungalows, and guests often gather around the communal fire pits or in hammocks strung up between the rooms to watch the sunset. There’s also an electric vehicle charging station and an aboveground shipping container pool. From $175 Photo by Jiwon Kim Design-forward Contained features a fold-out awning and deck. Contained

Australia



Contained’s off-the-grid, pop-up container hotels are designed for sustainable travel and have appeared in Melbourne, Sydney, and Victoria. The self-sufficient, solar-powered units feature trendy neutrals, natural light, and metal and wood accents, as well as a fold-out awning and deck for a glamping-esque experience. For certain installations, Contained builds pools, rain barrels, and wood stoves to accompany the containers, which can be installed as single units or in small groups. Availability and location vary for this pop-up, so be sure to check the website. From $220 Photo by @gabo_studio The container units at Alterra Glamping share land with an art gallery. Alterra Glamping

Pinamar, Argentina



The lines between art, nature, and sustainability blur at Alterra Glamping, a recycled container hotel built next to a long-established art gallery. The site comprises two units in fun colors, both positioned so as to not damage the serene surrounding forest. Each minimalist room is awash in soft neutrals and boasts floor-to-ceiling windows; some have jetted tubs and kitchenettes. Here, glamping turns green with energy-saving lighting and thermal insulation, and art continues to thrive in the on-site gallery and workshop. From $85 Courtesy of Dock Inn Luxury hostel Dock Inn also houses a movie theater, rooftop sauna, climbing wall, and bar. Dock Inn

Warnemünde, Germany



The Dock Inn is a 40-foot-high zigzag of mostly solar-powered containers that cuts through a shipyard in Warnemünde, Germany. Opened in 2017, it is the first luxury hostel in Germany made of recycled sea containers. All rooms boast shipyard views out of large glass windows or balcony doors, and polished concrete, exposed ductwork, and splashes of color enhance the funky feel. Some suites feature record players, electric guitars with amplifiers, and kitchenettes. The hostel building also houses a movie theater, rooftop sauna, climbing wall, bar, and iMac workstations, where locals and guests mingle in a breezy community atmosphere. Dorm beds from $22, private rooms from $112 Courtesy of Container Cabin in the Catskills The cozy retreat, Contained Cabin, is hidden away in the Catskill Mountains. Container Cabin in the Catskills

