NYC’s “City of Women” Map Renames Subway Stops for Female Figures

A large sum of New York City’s landmarks and main streets are named after famous men—Columbus Circle, Rockefeller Center, Penn Station, Astor Place, and Madison Avenue (to name a few). But a slim percentage of such sites in the city are dedicated to female figures. (According to the government-run initiative She Built NYC, which “addresses gender imbalances throughout the city’s public spaces,” fewer than 1 percent of New York’s public monuments currently depict women.)

A few years ago, it was this lack of representation that motivated writer Rebecca Solnit and geographer Joshua Jelly-Schapiro to cocreate the “City of Women” map, which reimagines New York’s subway system and renames its stops for important women in the city’s history. The map was originally published as part of Solnit and Jelly-Schapiro’s cartography book, Nonstop Metropolis: A New York City Atlas (University of California Press, 2016). Now, an updated version of the map has been revealed, dubbed “City of Women 2.0.”

Courtesy of Nonstop Metropolis: A New York City Atlas The "City of Women 2.0" map was created by Rebecca Solnit and Joshua Jelly-Schapiro (with cartography by Molly Roy and design by Lia Tjandra). All MTA subway routes and symbols were used by permission.

When it was first published in 2016, Solnit said that the map was inspired by the following questions: How does it impact our imaginations that so many places in so many cities are named after men and so few after women? What kind of silence arises in places that so seldom speak of and to women?