Chef Marcus Samuelsson Dishes on Bermuda's Local Flavor

Marcus Samuelsson, whose newest restaurant debuted as part of Bermuda’s recently renovated Hamilton Princess hotel, dishes about the island.

Why Bermuda?

It was the Hamilton that drew me in. Everyone knows the hotel is part of the island’s history, and we instantly loved the Bermudan touches on the property. My restau- rant, Marcus’, is decorated with world-class art by Andy Warhol and Liu Ye, but also has such local nautical flourishes as historic anchors and ship paneling.

What do you hope to add to the island’s dining scene?

We want Bermudans to feel like this is their restaurant, and we want the food to taste like Bermuda. We work with fishermen to bring seafood straight from the Atlantic and with island farms to source ingredients such as honey and wild rosemary.

How does the Caribbean inspire your menu?

The region is more diverse than people think. African heritage is at its core, and with that comes Indian, British, and many other influences, due to its history of trade. I think our dishes, such as jerk pork belly with an island quail egg (above) and tandoori-cured smoked salmon, reflect this diversity.

What should a traveler eat in Bermuda?

Eat what the locals are eating! Order jerk fish, jerk chicken, or oxtail at Jamaican Grill. Go to Art Mel’s Spicy Dicy for the fried fish sandwich with raisin bread. And for a drink, try a Dark and Stormy at [the Hamilton's] 1609 Bar and Restaurant, Swizzle Inn, or Devil's Isle Cafe.

