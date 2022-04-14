The Chase Sapphire Preferred Just Raised Its Bonus to 80,000 Points

By Paul Rubio
Apr 14, 2022
Is Paris calling? With 80,000 Ultimate Rewards points, you can easily score a one-way international business-class seat through transfer partners like Air France.
The already popular travel credit card is courting new fans with one of its highest welcome offers ever.
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is one of the most popular travel rewards credit cards out there—and for good reason. It has a low annual fee ($95) but offers excellent opportunities to both earn and redeem points. The card has one of the credit card industry’s top earnings structures, offering the likes of three points per dollar spent on dining and double points on travel. These are earnings multipliers more typical of cards with high annual fees. Next, options for redeeming points are endless. Points are easily transferable to a variety of airline and hotel partners or can be redeemed at 1.25 cents apiece through Chase’s own travel portal or select “Pay Yourself Back” categories.
Many travelers jumped on the Chase Sapphire Preferred bandwagon in 2021, enticed by massive introductory offers. Now, in a plot twist we didn’t see coming, Chase has revived one of those mega offers and raised its introductory bonus to 80,000 points—that’s $1,000 on travel when redeemed through Chase Ultimate Rewards.
Find out more details about this new offer and why you should take advantage of it right now.
Here are the details on the Chase Sapphire Preferred’s latest offer, how to earn that 80,000 point bonus, plus other key perks.
Welcome offer: Earn 80,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on new purchases within the first three months. You can cash those bonus points out for 1.25 cents apiece—a value equal to $1,000—on travel through the Ultimate Rewards portal.
Annual fee: $95
Earn points: You’ll rack up points quickly with these impressive earnings rates.
Credits: Earn $50 back each year in statement credits for hotel stays purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards. Also, cardholders earn bonus points equivalent to 10 percent of the total purchases they made the previous year. For example, if you spend $25,000 during the year, you will earn 2,500 bonus points. Not a lot, but every bit counts!
Key perks: Chase points are exceptionally versatile and can be transferred to 11 airlines and three hotel partners, including Hyatt, Southwest, United, and Air Canada Aeroplan. This means cardholders can rack up points on everyday spending then convert them into points or miles with the partner program they choose when they need them for a specific redemption. Chase points can also be redeemed at 1.25 cents apiece for bookings through the Chase travel portal or with select categories under the “Pay Yourself Back” feature, which change quarterly.
We didn’t expect to see such a generous offer again on this card, and we’re not sure if it will return. These 80,000 Ultimate Rewards points can easily score you a one-way international business-class seat through transfer partners like Aeroplan and British Airways or multiple nights in posh properties in Santorini or Paris through transfer partner World of Hyatt.
Regardless of a glossy sign-up bonus, this card is arguably the best low-fee travel credit card and one you’ll want to keep around. Earning points is remarkably easy thanks to bonuses when spending in categories like travel, dining, and streaming services. The sky’s the limit when it comes to redeeming points and Chase’s Ultimate Rewards portal makes it easy to do so. We also love the card’s comprehensive travel protections, including trip interruption and cancellation coverage, trip delay coverage, primary rental car collision, and lost luggage protection.
Those who thought they missed out on the big Chase Sapphire Preferred Card welcome bonuses of 2021 now have their chance. Bumped up from 60,000 points, the famed 80,000 bonus has returned. But not only that—the card is an even better version of itself than this time last year. In August 2021, the card added better earnings rates on categories like dining, streaming services, and online groceries while adding benefits like a $50 annual credit on hotel stays purchased through Ultimate Rewards and a 10 percent annual points bonus of the total purchases. If you don’t already have it, now is the time to get this excellent travel credit card.
While the offers mentioned above are accurate at the time of publication, they are subject to change at any time, and may have changed or may no longer be available.
