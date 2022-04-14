The Chase Sapphire Preferred Just Raised Its Bonus to 80,000 Points

Is Paris calling? With 80,000 Ultimate Rewards points, you can easily score a one-way international business-class seat through transfer partners like Air France.

The already popular travel credit card is courting new fans with one of its highest welcome offers ever.

AFAR partners with CreditCards.com and may receive a commission from card issuers. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Compensation may impact how an offer is presented. Our coverage is independent and objective, and has not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by any of these entities. Opinions expressed here are entirely those of the AFAR editorial team. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is one of the most popular travel rewards credit cards out there—and for good reason. It has a low annual fee ($95) but offers excellent opportunities to both earn and redeem points. The card has one of the credit card industry’s top earnings structures, offering the likes of three points per dollar spent on dining and double points on travel. These are earnings multipliers more typical of cards with high annual fees. Next, options for redeeming points are endless. Points are easily transferable to a variety of airline and hotel partners or can be redeemed at 1.25 cents apiece through Chase’s own travel portal or select “Pay Yourself Back” categories.

Many travelers jumped on the Chase Sapphire Preferred bandwagon in 2021, enticed by massive introductory offers. Now, in a plot twist we didn’t see coming, Chase has revived one of those mega offers and raised its introductory bonus to 80,000 points—that’s $1,000 on travel when redeemed through Chase Ultimate Rewards. Find out more details about this new offer and why you should take advantage of it right now. Chase Sapphire Preferred sign-up offer details Here are the details on the Chase Sapphire Preferred’s latest offer, how to earn that 80,000 point bonus, plus other key perks. Welcome offer: Earn 80,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on new purchases within the first three months. You can cash those bonus points out for 1.25 cents apiece—a value equal to $1,000—on travel through the Ultimate Rewards portal. Annual fee: $95 Earn points: You’ll rack up points quickly with these impressive earnings rates. Five points per dollar spent on travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards

Three points per dollar on dining, including takeout and international restaurants

Three points per dollar on select streaming services—including Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Netflix, Sling, Vudu, FuboTV, Apple Music, SiriusXM, Pandora, Spotify, and YouTube TV

Three points per dollar on online grocery purchases (except for Target, Walmart, and wholesale clubs)

Two points per dollar on travel not booked through Chase—including airfare, hotels, trains, rideshares, and more

One point per dollar on other purchases Credits: Earn $50 back each year in statement credits for hotel stays purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards. Also, cardholders earn bonus points equivalent to 10 percent of the total purchases they made the previous year. For example, if you spend $25,000 during the year, you will earn 2,500 bonus points. Not a lot, but every bit counts! Key perks: Chase points are exceptionally versatile and can be transferred to 11 airlines and three hotel partners, including Hyatt, Southwest, United, and Air Canada Aeroplan. This means cardholders can rack up points on everyday spending then convert them into points or miles with the partner program they choose when they need them for a specific redemption. Chase points can also be redeemed at 1.25 cents apiece for bookings through the Chase travel portal or with select categories under the “Pay Yourself Back” feature, which change quarterly. Why apply for the Chase Sapphire Preferred now

