The Chase Sapphire Preferred Just Raised Its Bonus to 100,000 Points

You could use 100,000 points from the Chase Sapphire Preferred for four nights at the new Alila Marea Beach Resort in Encinitas, California.

A bonus this big has never come along before with the Chase Sapphire Preferred.

AFAR partners with CreditCards.com and may receive a commission from card issuers. Our coverage is independent and objective, and has not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by any of these entities. Opinions expressed here are entirely those of the AFAR editorial team. One of the biggest paradoxes of the past year has been that, just as the travel industry was hobbled by the COVID-19 pandemic, many travel rewards cards posted their best-ever bonuses and began offering even more perks than usual. Well, now travel is (thankfully) rebounding, and folks are booking trips for this summer and beyond due to an ongoing rollout of vaccines here in the United States and easing international border restrictions. Rather than tapering off, though, the credit card bonuses keep rolling in. In fact, today marks the debut of one of the best welcome offers to come along—not just of 2021, but of all time. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has raised its sign-up bonus to an unprecedented 100,000 points. If you don’t already carry this well-rounded travel rewards card, that number of points should be reason alone to apply while this offer lasts. Chase Sapphire Preferred sign-up offer details and how to score the 100,000 points First, the details on the Chase Sapphire Preferred and its current welcome bonus. Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 bonus Ultimate Rewards points after spending $4,000 on purchases within the first three months. That is more points than the Chase Sapphire Preferred has offered since it first appeared way back in 2009 and nearly double its usual bonus. Earning points Rack up two points per dollar on dining (including takeout and delivery) and travel purchases including airfare, hotels, train tickets, rideshares, and even parking and tolls. Now through March 2022, cardholders can also register to earn five points per dollar on Lyft rides. Redemption opportunities Ultimate Rewards points earned with the Chase Sapphire Preferred are worth 1.25 cents apiece for travel reservations booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal or redeemed via Chase’s “Pay Yourself Back” feature for things like dining, groceries, and home improvement store purchases. You can also transfer them to 10 airlines and three hotels, among other options. Annual fee $95 Now consider what those Chase points are worth and the other benefits of the Chase Sapphire Preferred that you can maximize on your travels. What are 100,000 Chase points worth? What makes Chase Ultimate Rewards points so valuable is the sheer variety of ways you can redeem them. The number 100,000 is eye-popping in its own right, but it doesn’t really convey how extraordinary this sign-up bonus is.

As mentioned above, you can simply cash in Ultimate Rewards points for travel reservations or other eligible “Pay Yourself Back” purchases through the Chase cardholder portal for 1.25 cents apiece. That pegs the value of the sign-up bonus at $1,250. But don’t forget that you can also transfer Ultimate Rewards points at a 1:1 ratio to 10 airlines and three hotels: Chase airline partners Aer Lingus AerClub

Air France/KLM Flying Blue

British Airways Executive Club

Emirates Skywards

Iberia Plus

JetBlue TrueBlue

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer

Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards

United MileagePlus

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club Chase hotel partners World of Hyatt

IHG Rewards Club

Marriott Bonvoy So depending on the partner you leverage, you can actually get a lot more than $1,250 in value. For instance, you could transfer your 100,000 introductory bonus points to Virgin Atlantic Flying Club and use them to book a round-trip ticket in Delta One business class from the U.S. to Europe (excluding the U.K.), which can cost upwards of $4,000. Send 95,000 of them to your Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer account and you’ll have enough for a one-way award in the airline’s spectacular business class on flights between the U.S. West Coast and Singapore. You only need 13,000 British Airways Avios to fly Alaska Airlines or American Airlines each way from West Coast hubs like Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle to Hawai‘i. So 100,000 Chase points would be nearly enough for a family of four to travel there and back. On the hotel side, 100,000 points is more than enough for three nights at 30,000 points apiece at some of the fanciest hotels under the Hyatt umbrella, including California’s iconic Ventana Big Sur, which is part of Alila, and the stately Hemingways Nairobi, which you can book via Hyatt’s partnership with Small Luxury Hotels. Transfer Chase points to IHG instead, and you would need just 90,000 for three nights at some trendy Kimpton properties such as the recently opened Kimpton Alton in San Francisco. Although it’s not the best value, you can also simply redeem Chase points for statement credits against charges on your monthly bill at a rate of one cent apiece. So if you earn the full welcome bonus, you’re looking at $1,000 in value spending your points that way. Better to save them for some postpandemic trips. Read more: How to Win at Travel With Chase Ultimate Rewards Chase Sapphire Preferred benefits Earning and redeeming points is one thing. The Chase Sapphire Preferred is a worthwhile choice because of its other benefits, too. Among this card’s standout perks are the fact that it waives foreign transaction fees, which makes it a great choice for international travel since you won’t pay pesky charges of up to 3 percent on purchases made abroad.

