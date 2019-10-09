This California Ranch Delights Kids With Beekeeping, Bat-Hunting, and Friendly Goats

The property stretches out along the length of Carmel Valley, just inland from Carmel-by-the-Sea and the Monterey Peninsula.

The 500-acre outdoor playground Carmel Valley Ranch has several new family-friendly additions that will keep everyone occupied for days—without a screen in sight.

“I want to go here, then here, and then up here. Then down this path. And is that where the goats are? Let’s go there. Oh, and we need to try all of the swings.” We’d just arrived at Carmel Valley Ranch and our four-year-old son, Oliver, was already plotting on a map every minute of our four-day stay. To be honest we needed him, because the information, directions, and schedules you receive upon checking in at this sprawling hotel complex are daunting. There’s a lot you could do. Morning yoga or bath bomb–making? Archery or bocce ball? Beeswax candle–making or maybe just chilling? We were here largely for the children’s activities—to allow Oli to roam freely under the late summer sun amid Carmel Valley’s undulating hills—with the region’s food and wine a close second. (And OK, maybe a little bit of time in the grown-up pool while he was at kids’ club). Photo by Lisa Corson Carmel Valley Ranch has three pools: one for fitness, one for adults, and one for the whole family. Since a major upgrade this summer, the resort offers even more opportunities for kids. On top of a huge array of existing options, the property recently added falconry, a junior naturalist camp, a “Nocturnal Nights” walk to spot owls and bats, and even hatchet-throwing.

Hatchets seemed a bit sharp for someone who is still learning to operate round-edged scissors, so we opted for gentler options. We spent a lot of time in the gardens, examining flowers and vegetables, learning the inner workings of beekeeping by some 30 hives, and meeting Carmel Valley Ranch’s resident Swiss nanny goats. The petting sessions were cute, and everyone made a friend or two, but these creatures come with a backstory. They belong to Charlie Cascio, a goat farmer (and experienced chef with years of culinary training across Europe) who saw his self-sufficient farm in Big Sur devastated by wildfire in 2016. After the blaze, he was invited to relocate the goats to the hotel property, and since May this year he's been managing the new onsite creamery, where he churns out goat’s milk cheeses right next to the main lodge entrance. Photo by Lisa Corson Carmel Valley Ranch’s gardens, apiary, and goat enclosure are a short walk from the main lodge. An affable chap who still lives in a yurt down the coast, Charlie is full of stories of his time in Amsterdam “at the end of the hippie renaissance,” his chance encounters with a shepherd that led him to goat rearing, and his time as a private chef and working in high-end French kitchens. He's also super passionate about his cheeses, showing me (and anyone who asks) the rounds and pyramids of crottin, chèvre, and peppercorn-studded caprino romano cheeses, excitedly explaining his plans to add hard cheeses and spices like fenugreek to the mix in coming months. Charlie’s creations complement the other in-house and local products: honey from the apiary; sea salt from a drying room in the garden; wine from the vines surrounding the restaurant; seafood from nearby Monterey. So while kids can learn all about the farm, parents get to enjoy the table.

