7 Days of Northern California Gold

Just north of Eureka, the small university town of Arcata is known as much for its thriving natural preserves as for the counter-cultural creatures who haunt them. One particularly fairytale-like site, Arcata Community Forest , effectively shares a border with the Cal Poly Humboldt campus downtown, making for easy access to the old-growth redwoods and banana slugs who call the park their home.Get a dose of nature and history with a visit to Fort Humboldt Historical State Park where you can learn more about the Wiyot, along with the Hoopa and Yurok of this region, and the remote military post where a young Ulysses S. Grant was once stationed. Or immerse yourself in the environment by harvesting razor clams at Clam Beach County Park.One of the state’s best sites for birdwatching, the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary hosts well over three hundred different species who fly over its brackish waters, with ample walking trails, weekly tours, and a helpful interpretive center. Springtime visitors will have an especially immersive experience if their trip aligns with Godwit Days , a festival held each April which celebrates migratory birds of all feathers, named specifically for the species who has been known to journey nonstop from Alaska to New Zealand every year.Follow up such educational experiences by hoisting a glass at Humboldt Regeneration Brewery and Farm in nearby McKinleyville, the only site of its kind in California to grow 100 percent of the grains which make up its beers. Alternatively, Redwood Curtain Brewing has a host of tasty microbrews available within a minute’s walk from the marsh, while Salt Fish House pairs sustainable seafood with inventive cocktails for a lively dinner in this bright, modern (and typically packed) space.Before turning in for the night, be sure to check out what’s on at the Arcata Theatre Lounge , which features a full bar, lively live acts, and an eclectic selection of foreign and independent films, including their ever-popular Sci-Fi Night on Wednesdays.