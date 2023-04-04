7 Days of Northern California Gold

California boasts some of the best ecological wonders in the country, whether thriving coastal wetlands, dramatic peaks, or lush forests. This weeklong itinerary offers an unforgettable combination of water and winter sports, local brews, and wildlife encounters, from the coastal preserves and Victorian villages of Humboldt County to historic mining towns and eclectic cultural enclaves of Gold Country. You’ll feel lightyears away from big city life without sacrificing its many perks and pleasures.

Unless you’re looking to hit the slopes of Mount Shasta, late spring or early summer should make the most of this itinerary. While multiple regional airlines do fly out of Redding, the international hubs of Sacramento, Oakland, and San Francisco are all within a few hours’ drive of each of these destinations, however remote they might seem.