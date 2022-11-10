Explore Yosemite National Park and More High Sierra Wonders

These days, Groveland’s name isn’t quite as recognizable as counterparts like Yosemite and San Francisco, yet those areas wouldn’t be what they are today if it weren’t for the humble town. As an integral part of the California Gold Rush, Groveland today boasts history, nature, and an elevated restaurant scene. The destination also serves as the gateway to Yosemite, which means this itinerary includes time spent hiking and soaking in stunning vantage points along the way. To help relax after adventuring, brews and a spa treatment await as your reward after an invigorating day. In true California style, this trip is anything but monotonous as you explore the more urban areas of San Francisco and Oakland too.

