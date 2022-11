Explore Yosemite National Park and More High Sierra Wonders

One of the United States’ most famous parks, Yosemite National Park has an abundance of awe-inspiring sights, so plan to hit some of the highlights if you’re only here for a day or two. Purchase a 7-day pass to enter the park, and get ready to explore. Head to Hetch Hetchy Valley and trek the five-mile Wapama Falls while you’re there. Bonus: this trail also takes you by the lovely Tueeulala Falls.Another stunning option, currently only reachable by hike, Glacier Point offers an exquisite view of the mountains if you’re willing to go on foot. No matter the season, there are activities to enjoy, like stargazing and snowshoeing, if you bring your own equipment. Coupled with yesterday’s museum, dive deeper by visiting the Yosemite History Center to see reenactments of forging metal and take a horse-drawn wagon ride.Or, for multiple moderate hiking routes, Sentinel Dome and Taft Point are both popular with travelers. Either select one trail to hike—each will take about two hours—or spend four hours traversing the almost five-mile loop. One perk about Yosemite is that there are many eateries within the park, and The Ahwahnee Dining Room , where you can look at the landscape through tall windows as you dine, is a must.