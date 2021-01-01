A Relaxing Weekend Getaway in San Diego

If you’re staying at the Hotel del Coronado, wake early for breakfast at the hotel and a walk along the beach. If you’re at the Lodge at Torrey Pines
, get some early-morning exercise by taking a walk along the La Jolla bluffs. Then it’s time to return to Balboa Park for another day in paradise.
After the Botanical Building, head over to the San Diego Zoo—one of the largest and most renowned zoos in the country. On an “Inside Look Tour,” you’ll explore the zoo with a private guide, zipping from one habitat to another in the comfort of a golf cart. Depending on which tour you sign up for (Penguins and Friends; Elephants and Friends; Monkeys and Friends), the guide will take you behind the scenes at one of a handful of exhibits and give you access to parts of the zoo that other visitors don’t see (like the penguin beach and nesting area).
When the private tour is finished, continue exploring on your own. Take the Skyfari Aerial Tram from one side of the zoo to the other for a bird’s-eye view. Wander through the Africa Rocks! Exhibit, which opened in 2017 and is home to penguins, leopard sharks, velvet monkeys, lemurs, ibex, and meercats (to name a few).
Finish the day with dinner at Ironside Fish & Oyster
, an innovative—and stunning—seafood restaurant and bar in Little Italy. Order cocktails and platters of shellfish to share.