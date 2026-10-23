The World’s Largest Steam Locomotive Is Offering a Rare Scenic Colorado Train Ride This Fall

Colorado has no shortage of scenic train rides, but this November, travelers will have the chance to climb aboard something particularly special: a collection of vintage passenger cars pulled by the world’s largest operating steam locomotive.

On November 21, Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014, a 1.2-million-pound behemoth of a steam engine, will make the 50-mile journey from Greeley south to Denver. Big Boy won’t be doing all the heavy lifting alone, though. It will run in tandem with another historic steam engine, Union Pacific’s No. 844, nicknamed the “Living Legend,” marking the first time the two have operated together publicly since 2019.

And rather than watching them rumble past from a railroad crossing, passengers can experience the journey from within restored midcentury railcars being pulled along for the scenic ride. The one-day excursion, organized through the Union Pacific Railroad Museum to benefit Make-A-Wish, offers a rare opportunity to experience American railroad history. Here’s what you need to know.

What makes Big Boy a big deal?

At nearly 133 feet long and weighing 1.2 million pounds, Big Boy No. 4014 was built in 1941 and was one of 25 enormous steam locomotives designed to haul heavy freight trains over the steep mountain grades of the American West during World War II. Its memorable nickname reportedly came from a factory worker who scrawled “Big Boy” in chalk on the front of one of the engines, and it stuck.

By the 1960s, diesel engines had largely replaced steam locomotives, and No. 4014 was retired after logging more than a million miles. It spent decades on display at a museum in California before Union Pacific reacquired it in 2013 and began an extensive restoration. Six years later, it returned to the rails, becoming the only one of the eight surviving Big Boys still in operation. Earlier this year, it completed a coast-to-coast tour in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

Its companion for the November excursion has an impressive history of its own. Built in 1944, No. 844 once pulled celebrated passenger trains such as the Overland Limited and Portland Rose. Unlike Big Boy, it was never permanently retired, making it the only steam locomotive from a major North American railroad to have remained in continuous service. November’s trip will mark the first time the public will have access to the historic locomotive in seven years.

The midcentury railcars

While the locomotives are the main attraction, the passenger cars offer their own taste of rail travel from another era.

Travelers can choose between two restored railcars, each with a different experience. The Challenger, built in 1958, was the last dome car manufactured by Pullman-Standard. Its glass-enclosed upper level offers panoramic views of the passing scenery, while the lower level features plush coach seating alongside large windows.

There’s also the City of Portland, a 1955 dome diner car that once belonged to Union Pacific’s fleet of passenger streamliners. The upper level has tables beneath a curved glass ceiling, allowing guests to enjoy lunch with views of the countryside rolling past. Other seating options include the main dining room, with upholstered chairs and large windows, and a lower-level dining area. Both cars offer snacks and beverage service throughout the journey.

The itinerary

The experience begins the evening before departure, with a private cocktail reception at a yet-to-be-announced Denver hotel on November 20. (Guests will be able to book a special hotel rate for the night before, although accommodations are separate from the ticket price.) The following morning, passengers will be offered a buffet breakfast before being transported to the train’s boarding location in Greeley.

The roughly 50-mile journey will begin at 6 a.m. and will followsa historic rail corridor along Colorado’s Front Range, where trains have been running since 1870. Rather than climbing into the Rockies, the route cuts through wide-open plains, past patchwork farmland, small agricultural towns, and stretches of the South Platte River valley. On clear days, the Rocky Mountains provide a dramatic backdrop to the west. As the train approaches Denver, the rural scenery will gradually give way to the city’s industrial neighborhoods and urban skyline.

How to book the historic train ride

Tickets for the November 21 excursion are sold exclusively through the Union Pacific Railroad Museum’s booking website. Sales opened to museum patrons on October 16, with remaining seats released to the general public on October 19.

Prices range from $2,500 to $5,000 per person, depending on the railcar and seating category, and include the reception, breakfast, transfers, and food and beverages aboard the train. As of October 23, both seating categories aboard the Challenger were listed as sold out, although the museum still displayed booking links for the City of Portland.

There are a few important details to know before booking. The excursion is open only to adults 18 and older, tickets are nonrefundable and nontransferable, and seat assignments are made by lottery rather than selected at purchase. Accessibility is also limited aboard the historic cars—passengers who use mobility devices must be able to leave them to board and move through the train.

How to see Big Boy for free

Those who would rather see the locomotives from the platform can do so later that afternoon. Beginning at 3 p.m. on November 21, Big Boy No. 4014 and No. 844 will be on free public display at Denver’s Union Station.