Blondie Is Traveling to Cuba for a Landmark Concert Series

By Lyndsey Matthews

Nov 14, 2018

The skyline of downtown Havana.
Courtesy of Shutterstock.com

The skyline of downtown Havana.

Here’s how you can go on the four-day cultural exchange trip to see the band next March.

For four nights next March, you can join the band Blondie on its first trip to Cuba for not just one, but two concerts at the Teatro Mella in Havana. The Blondie in Havana trip runs from March 14 to 18, 2019, and will include tickets to both shows, plus four nights at the Meliá Habana Hotel, meals at restaurants around Havana, and a visit to Fabrica De Arte, an art gallery meets nightclub run by a collective of local musicians and artists.

“All the way back to ‘Rapture’ and ‘The Tide Is High,’ we’ve always experimented with Caribbean sounds and polyrhythm,” Blondie founding member Clem Burke said in a statement. “So as soon as going to Cuba became a possibility, we started putting something together.”

On the night of March 15, Blondie will play alongside the acclaimed Afro-Cuban group Sintesis. On the following evening, David Torrens, an up-and-coming Cuban singer, will join the band. For the last night in town, guests will also get tickets to see the Cuban salsa singer Alain Perez perform at the Casa de la Música Nuevo Vedado with his 12-piece band.

While tourism to Cuba has been discontinued for individual U.S. citizens under the Trump administration, cultural exchange programs with licensed travel groups, like this trip, are still allowed. Visas aren’t included in the package, but can be obtained for $85 per person. (More details on how to get one can be found here.)

Four-night packages start at $2,999 per person or $2,699 for a three-night package. Sign up by December 24, 2018, at Blondieinhavana.com with the code “BLONDIEINHAVANA” to receive 5 percent off and a limited-edition poster.

>> Next: Plan Your Trip with AFAR’s Guide to Cuba

