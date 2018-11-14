Blondie Is Traveling to Cuba for a Landmark Concert Series

For four nights next March, you can join the band Blondie on its first trip to Cuba for not just one, but two concerts at the Teatro Mella in Havana. The Blondie in Havana trip runs from March 14 to 18, 2019, and will include tickets to both shows, plus four nights at the Meliá Habana Hotel, meals at restaurants around Havana, and a visit to Fabrica De Arte, an art gallery meets nightclub run by a collective of local musicians and artists.

“All the way back to ‘Rapture’ and ‘The Tide Is High,’ we’ve always experimented with Caribbean sounds and polyrhythm,” Blondie founding member Clem Burke said in a statement. “So as soon as going to Cuba became a possibility, we started putting something together.”

We’re excited to announce Blondie in Havana. An event for music lovers & adventure seekers! As part of the event, we’ll be playing two concerts at Havana’s famous Teatro Mella. We’ve never made it to Cuba…until now! Join us in March 2019 https://t.co/cLUIaY3Il5 pic.twitter.com/I0yvRsiB9L — Debbie Harry/BLONDIE (@BlondieOfficial) September 21, 2018

On the night of March 15, Blondie will play alongside the acclaimed Afro-Cuban group Sintesis. On the following evening, David Torrens, an up-and-coming Cuban singer, will join the band. For the last night in town, guests will also get tickets to see the Cuban salsa singer Alain Perez perform at the Casa de la Música Nuevo Vedado with his 12-piece band.