This Spiral Museum Just Opened in a Swiss Alpine Village

More than a half decade after Swiss luxury watch company Audemars Piguet revealed plans for a museum honoring its illustrious history, the Musée Atelier Audemars Piguet officially opened in Switzerland’s Vallée de Joux—the brand’s very own birthplace, located about one hour by car from Geneva.

The clock had been ticking: Originally slated to debut in spring 2020 (but delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak), the Musée Atelier Audemars Piguet opened on June 25 in Le Brassus, a village in the Swiss Jura Mountains where the heritage of watchmaking goes back centuries.

The striking museum links the original atelier where watchmakers Jules Louis Audemars and Edward Auguste Piguet first set up shop in 1875 with a new spiral-shaped pavilion designed by Danish architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG). The restored atelier, which still serves as Audemars Piguet’s headquarters, contains workshops where museumgoers can observe the company’s traditional watchmakers at work during their visit. The contemporary structure houses the main museum, showcasing nearly 300 timepieces from Audemars Piguet’s collection that span almost two centuries of watchmaking in the region.

Courtesy of Audemars Piguet The Musée Atelier Audemars Piguet in Le Brassus, Switzerland, chronicles the nearly 200-year history of traditional Swiss watchmaking.

With floor-to-ceiling glass windows that offer panoramic views of the Vallée de Joux, the BIG-designed museum appears to rise out of its surrounding landscape. Its curved exterior is encased by brass mesh to help regulate the building’s light and temperature. The steel roof, which is covered with grass from the verdant area, also helps to regulate the interior temperature while absorbing water from the outdoors.