UNESCO Just Designated 24 New World Heritage Sites. These Are the Ones We Want to Visit

Every year since 1978, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has regularly inscribed new sites to its World Heritage list, recognizing their outstanding cultural, historical, and natural significance. From ancient ruins that uncover some of the mysteries of lost civilizations to memorable landscapes that showcase wilderness wonders, these additions highlight humanity’s rich heritage and the planet’s incredible biodiversity. Once a site is added to the list, local authorities are responsible for preserving and protecting it to ensure that it can remain on the list, and UNESCO will provide assistance when sites become endangered.

Recently, the organization announced its new selections for 2024, a group of two dozen sites spanning the world.

These marvels bring the total to 1,223 sites spread across 168 nations, a list that includes places like the Great Barrier Reef in Australia (designated in 1981), Mount Fuji in Japan (2013), and Bagan, a sacred site with more than 2,000 temples in Myanmar (2019). Together, they offer deeper insights into the stories that shape our world and underscore the global effort to safeguard these irreplaceable treasures for future generations.

Here are seven of the new UNESCO World Heritage Sites worth planning a trip around.

The Forbidden City is among the sites designated as part of the Beijing Central Axis. Courtesy of Rafik Wahba/Unsplash

Beijing Central Axis, China

Stretching just under five miles from the Drum and Bell Towers to the Yongdingmen Gate, the Beijing Central Axis connects dozens of the most famous historical and cultural landmarks in the historic heart of China’s capital city. Some must-see stops include the Forbidden City (also known as the Imperial Palace), the Temple of Heaven, and the Palace Museum. Many of the buildings date back to the 13th century. The bulk of the sites, such as the Imperial Ancestral Temple and Imperial Divine Temple, require an entry ticket, though some, such as Tian’anmen Square and the Chairman Mao Memorial Hall, are free to visit. Hours of operation vary, with the earliest opening at 5 a.m. and the latest closing at 10 p.m.

Head to the Flow Country for awe-inspiring natural encounters in one of Europe’s last wild places. Courtesy of Lorne Gill/UNESCO

The Flow Country, United Kingdom and Northern Ireland

Flow Country, located in the Highland region of Scotland, is one of Europe’s last truly wild places and the world’s largest expanse of blanket bog. This sprawling, undulating landscape of peatlands is rich in biodiversity and is a haven for rare birds, plants, and wildlife. It’s also essential for storing carbon on a large scale. The Flow Country can be visited year-round, but the summer months offer the best weather conditions and an abundance of birdlife. The primary entry points are the small towns of Thurso and Wick; you can reach both by train from Inverness or by road. Myriad walking trails cater to different levels of experience, though one popular choice is the Forsinain Trail, a six-mile loop through bogs and forests.

The Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, are among the 14 UNESCO designated sites that are crucial to the story of Nelson Mandela. Photo by paul saad/Shutterstock

Nelson Mandela Legacy Sites, South Africa

Spanning South Africa, this property includes 14 sites important to the story of Nelson Mandela, including the Union Buildings (now the official seat of government), the Sharpeville Sites (commemorating the massacre of 69 people protesting the unjust Pass Laws), and the Great Place at Mqhekezweni (where Mandela lived as a young man). According to UNESCO, “These places reflect key events linked to the long struggle against the apartheid state; Mandela’s influence in promoting understanding and forgiveness; and belief systems based on philosophies of non-racialism, Pan-Africanism and ubuntu, a concept that implies humanity is not solely embedded in an individual.”

Visiting the mines on Sado Island in Japan combines a historic learning experience with the beauty of the island. Photo by Takashi Images/Shutterstock

Sado Island Gold Mines, Japan

The Sado Island Gold Mines, on Sado Island in the Niigata prefecture in Japan, are historical mining sites dating back more than 400 years. These mines were once Japan’s largest gold and silver producers, operating from the Edo period until they were closed in the 1980s. Visitors can explore two main sections: the Sodayu and the Doyu tunnels. The former houses recreated Edo-era mining scenes, while the latter showcases the modernized mining techniques used during the Meiji era and beyond. To visit, tourists can take a ferry from Niigata Port to Ryotsu Port on Sado Island, then use local buses or rent a car to reach the site. The mines are open year-round.

Travel to Mecklenburg-Vorpommern for an opulent visit to Schwerin Castle. Harald Lueder/Shutterstock

Schwerin Residence, Germany

Built throughout the 19th century as the then capital of the Grand Duchy of Mecklenburg-Schwerin in northeast Germany, this sprawling estate encompasses 38 elements, including the iconic Schwerin Castle plus the surrounding gardens, courtyards, auxiliary buildings, and the Pfaffenteich Lake. The palace’s grandiose rooms and halls are open to visitors all year, with guided tours available in multiple languages, providing insights into the palace’s history, architecture, and cultural significance. There are also options for self-guided tours using audio guides. Schwerin is easily accessible by train or car from major German cities like Berlin or Hamburg. The palace is a short walk from the Schwerin central train station.

In the Parco Regionale dell’Appia Antica in Rome, visitors can stroll along stretches of the road within the park. Courtesy of Stefano Castellani/UNESCO

Via Appia, Italy

Built between 312 B.C.E. and the 4th century, Via Appia is one of the most famous ancient Roman roads. It was critical to the expansion of the Roman Empire, as it helped facilitate the movement of troops, goods, and travelers. The road (also known as Regina Viarum, meaning Queen of Roads) initially connected Rome to the southern town of Capua, later extending to Brindisi in southeast Italy, 400 miles away. Numerous significant historical events took place along the route, and it became lined with monuments, tombs, and milestones. It’s easiest to visit from Rome; popular sites include the Catacombs of San Callisto and San Sebastiano, the Mausoleum of Cecilia Metella, the Circus of Maxentius, and Parco Regionale dell’Appia Antica, a regional park where visitors can walk or cycle along stretches of the ancient road.

Explore the wondrous Vjetrenica Cave in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Photo by Alex Marakhovets/Shutterstock

Vjetrenica Cave, Ravno, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Located near the village of Ravno in southern Bosnia and Herzegovina, Vjetrenica Cave is renowned for its intricate network of underground passageways, striking limestone formations, and rich biodiversity, including subterranean aquatic fauna and rare species like the blind salamander. Visitors can explore the cave through tours that operate throughout the year, with guides leading guests through the main chambers, explaining the cave’s history, geological features, and unique fauna. Vjetrenica Cave is about 10 miles from the town of Ravno and approximately 50 miles from Dubrovnik, Croatia, and is accessible by car.

The complete list of the new UNESCO World Heritage list for 2024

UNESCO also added Tell Umm Amer, a historic monastery located in the Gaza Strip, to the World Heritage in Danger list due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. According to UNESCO, the monastery is one of the oldest sites in the Middle East and home to the first monastic community in the Holy Land.