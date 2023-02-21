4 Reasons Why Bermuda Should Be Your Next Spring Destination

In 2023, you get an extra reason to visit Bermuda’s abundant cultural treasures, flourishing culinary scene, and luxury beach resorts. Starting in March, JetBlue will offer nonstop service from LaGuardia to Bermuda, while United Airlines will begin service from Newark. The new routes bring you one step closer to the Bermuda’s rich history and turquoise bays.

And what better time to come than in the spring, when Bermuda is simmering with everything from fragrant cedar wood to salty breezes and whistling tree frogs? Here’s why you should take a springtime trip to “Bermy.”

1. Bermuda’s trove of history

Take a tour: Walking tours are available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m; $45 for an adult ticket; longstoryshort.life

The archipelago’s storied origins can be traced back to its first capital, St. George’s, where English colonists first came ashore after the shipwreck of the Sea Venture in 1609. Known for its pastel-colored storefronts and cobblestone streets, St. George’s boasts a wealth of cultural attractions, especially along the African Diaspora Heritage Trail.

One site in St. George’s, St. Peter’s Church, is the oldest continuously operating Protestant church in the Western Hemisphere. Another site, the Tucker House Museum, shares the history of Joseph Rainey—the first African American member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

2. Bermuda’s connection with the drinks you love

Aside from its historical influences, Bermuda is also the birthplace of two world-famous cocktails. To try one of its national drinks, visit the Swizzle Inn Pub and Restaurant, home of the original Rum Swizzle. Both Harry’s restaurant and 1609 Restaurant are renowned for their versions of Bermuda’s other famous drink, the Dark ’n’ Stormy, made with Goslings Black Seal Rum and Stormy Ginger Beer.

3. Bermuda’s ample seafood specialties

Bermuda’s main island is shaped like a fish hook, so it’s only fitting that fish is an important part of the local cuisine. Three uniquely Bermudian fish specialties are the codfish breakfast, which can be eaten at any time of day; the fish sandwich, which is served on raisin bread; and fish chowder, Bermuda’s national dish.

Among the best places to try Bermuda’s seafood and diverse cuisine are mainstays Art Mel’s Spicy Dicy, SeaSide Grill, and Wahoo’s Bistro & Patio, as well as newcomers like the Cloud, which serves fusion foods like hamachi salade niçoise, and Intrepid, an upscale steakhouse and raw bar serving a range of dishes from porterhouse steaks to Canadian lobster tails.

Horseshoe Bay is one of Bermuda’s most popular attractions. Photo by Romiana Lee/Shutterstock

4. And, of course, the beaches

The south shore of Bermuda is one of the few places in the world with pink-sand beaches, and during the less crowded spring season, you can almost have them to yourself. Warwick Long Bay and Horseshoe Bay Beach are the archipelago’s most popular pink-sand beaches; West Whale Beach is one of the best places to enjoy a Bermudian sunset, especially during spring when humpback whales migrate north from their breeding grounds in the Caribbean.

Besides having more than 300 shipwrecks, Bermuda also has a well-preserved coral reef and a strong maritime heritage, which makes it a popular diving, snorkeling, and sailing destination. Its waters also regularly host international boat races, such as the Marion Bermuda and Newport Bermuda races, which are slated for 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Where to stay in Bermuda

Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa

Book now: Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa

Ahead of its 100-year anniversary in 2023, Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa unveiled a newly reimagined resort in 2022 complete with 86 guest rooms, four private beaches, and three new restaurants. Among the property’s new dining options is Sunken Harbor Club, which has a sister property in Brooklyn and serves craft cocktails like the Sunken Swizzle and Hemingway daiquiri as well as locally-inspired fare like shark hash and callaloo pasta.

St. Regis Bermuda

Book now: St. Regis Bermuda

Set on an enviable location just steps from St. Catherine’s Beach, St. Regis Bermuda debuted in 2021 as the first Marriott luxury brand property in Bermuda. The five-star resort is one of the few hotels on the main island with both sunrise and sunset ocean views. The 212-unit property features two pools, a luxury spa, and hip programming such as DJ-spun cocktail nights and night brunches.

The property also includes the 18-hole Five Forts Golf Course and has plans to welcome Bermuda’s first casino, possibly in 2024. While delivery of the casino has been heavily impacted by the pandemic, the project was granted a casino license by the Bermuda Gaming Commission in October 2022. Once complete, the 5,500-square-foot facility will offer a variety of gaming options, as well as a salon privé with two private tables.

Upcoming stays in Bermuda

In the last two years, a handful of new beach resorts like Azura Bermuda have opened in Bermuda, and more are in the works. Bermudiana Beach Resort will open in November 2023 at Marley Beach, a beautiful bay on the main island’s south shore. Named for Bermuda’s national flower, the 110-room property will also be the first Hilton-brand hotel in the area. The hotel condominium resort will have a range of studios and apartments available for purchase that can also be rented to hotel guests via Hilton’s global reservation system.