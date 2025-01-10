The Island Territory Famed for Its Pink Sand Beaches and Shipwrecks You Can Snorkel to

Some 600 miles east of North Carolina, Bermuda is a paradise for those who love the Atlantic Ocean. More than 300 shipwrecks are located in the archipelago, making it a rich place for marine wildlife to thrive, and the territory regularly hosts sailing events including the Marion Bermuda and Newport Bermuda. But for most people, the beaches are its biggest draw.

Throughout Bermuda’s nine distinct areas, known as parishes, you can find world-class coastlines (and many of them even have pink sand). The following nine beaches are some of the best you’ll find in the British island territory, whether you want to relax with a Rum Swizzle in hand or want to get in some underwater adventure while your cruise ship is docked.

It can be difficult to traverse Bermuda with a car, as Bermuda doesn’t allow for gas-powered car rentals and its electric rental options are limited to two passengers. There are scooter and bike rentals available, but we’ve provided public transportation options in case you’re interested.

The pink sands at Horseshoe Bay Beach are that color because of organisms called foraminifera. Courtesy of Bermuda Tourism

1. Horseshoe Bay

Come here for: Bermuda’s famous pink sand

Bermuda’s famous pink sand Location: Southampton Parish

Southampton Parish How to get here: Horseshoe Bay is along bus route no. 7.

Bermuda’s most famous beach sits on the island’s south coast, in the parish of Southampton. In the summer, Horseshoe Bay is the number one destination for many visitors to Bermuda, drawn by the crescent of pink sand. The shore gets its shade thanks to single-celled organisms called foraminifera, which have red shells that mix with white sand. The abundance of these creatures in Bermuda’s south side creates a blush-colored coastline.

Want to enjoy the scenic sand without the crowds? Come in the winter. Unlike the Caribbean region, Bermuda’s temperatures in the winter months drop to 60s and 70s, giving it a proper off season as snowbirds head for warmer waters. You may see a few joggers and paddleboarders out, but it feels like your own private beach.

Where to stay: The Reefs Resort & Club

The Reefs Resort & Club is a family-owned and operated property with views of the Atlantic. From the hotel, travel east on bus no. 7 for about five minutes to get to Horseshoe Bay.

Although Warwick Long Bay is right beside Horseshoe Bay, Warwick is far less crowded. Courtesy of Bermuda Tourism

2. Warwick Long Bay

Come here for: steep cliffs, blissfully blues skies, and memorable bird-watching

steep cliffs, blissfully blues skies, and memorable bird-watching Location: Warwick parish

Warwick parish How to get here: Warwick Long Bay is on the southern part of Warwick parish and is on bus route no. 7.

Spread across a half-mile of southwestern Bermuda’s coast, Warwick Long Bay takes its name from its natural surroundings—this stretch of pink sand is the longest shoreline in the archipelago. It gets strong southerly winds, but a nearby reef keeps waves on the moderate side.

This beach, one of the many that form South Shore Park, is great for jogging and sunsets. Warwick is also an excellent spot for bird-watching: Lots of graceful Bermuda longtails soar high above the rugged rocks and water.

Where to stay: Azura Bermuda

Stay at Azura Bermuda, a boutique hotel on the cliffs of oceanfront land. It’s only about a 15-minute ride away from Warwick Long Bay on the no. 7 bus route.

West Whale Bay is on Bermuda’s southwestern side. Photo by Hillbillypirate/Shutterstock

3. West Whale Bay

Come here for: whale watching (obviously!)

whale watching (obviously!) Location: Southampton Parish

Southampton Parish How to get here: West Whale Bay is in southwestern Bermuda; the no. 7 or 8 bus lines go there.

When it’s time to get away from it all, consider heading to this small and secluded—yet incredibly scenic—strip of sand. West Whale Bay Beach, located in Southampton Parish, gets its name from the underwater mammals that come by in the spring: In March and April, you may see migrating humpback whales breaching from its shores. The water gets shallow at low tide, and travelers can swim far out into the sapphire sea and enjoy the coral reefs below. Limestone rock formations stretch across the beach, and the shoreline can be rocky—don’t forget your water shoes.

Where to stay: Pompano Beach Club

Located 30 minutes from West Whale Bay via public transportation and walking, Pompano Beach Club is a family-owned hotel that’s right next to the Port Royal Golf Course.

Elbow Beach is one of Bermuda’s most popular beaches. Courtesy of Kino/Unsplash

4. Elbow Beach

Come here for: snorkeling, shipwrecks for scuba divers

snorkeling, shipwrecks for scuba divers Location: Paget Parish

Paget Parish How to get here: Elbow Beach is in eastern Bermuda in the middle of the main island; you can reach it on the no. 7 or 2 bus lines.

At this well-loved Bermuda beach, you’ll find plenty of sun-seekers lounging (especially during spring break). Think of this place as an alternative to Horseshoe Bay, and is only three miles away from the capital city of Hamilton.

Advanced scuba divers can enjoy exploring the abundance of sites in the area. Check out the snappers swimming around Tarpon Hole, which reaches a depth of 55 feet, or explore the the wreckage of Pollokshields. This World War I cargo ship sank in 1915 and is about 100 feet below the water and is home to groupers, parrotfish, and other reef fish.

Where to stay: Coco Reef Resort

Coco Reef Resort offers ocean views with all of its 64 rooms. Guests can get to Elbow Beach by walking for about 20 minutes.

At Clearwater Beach, a former NASA radar tower is now a viewing platform for wildlife. Photo by Felix Lipov/Shutterstock

5. Clearwater

Come for: fun with the kids

fun with the kids Location: St. George’s Parish

St. George’s Parish How to get here: Near the L.F. Wade International Airport, Clearwater Beach is best reached on the no. 6 bus line.

Along with Clearwater’s white sands, parents will appreciate the many amenities that make this beach the perfect place for beach bums of all ages. Lifeguards, gentle water, and nearby facilities are always a welcome sight for those with small children. Clearwater Beach, on the eastern end of St. David’s island, has shallow water with restrooms and a playground. Plus, head inland and you can find walking trails within Cooper’s Island Nature Reserve.

Where to stay: St. George’s Club Hotel

Sightseers can explore the UNESCO-listed historic town of St. George, steps from the St. George’s Club Hotel. From the hotel, Clearwater is around a 20-minute bus ride on the no. 6 bus.

Off the shores of Church Bay, snorkelers can find flounder, parrotfish, and angelfish. Photo by Challenger Banks/Shutterstock

6. Church Bay

Come here for: catching a sunrise and a sunset

catching a sunrise a sunset Location: Southampton Parish

Southampton Parish How to get here: Church Bay is on the no. 7 bus line.

Located along the island’s western side in Southampton, Church Bay is a local favorite for snorkeling. The reefs are close to shore and offer lots of small hiding spaces for tropical sea life (just watch out for the jellyfish). Youngsters can enjoy exploring the tidal pools formed by the many rocks.

Where to stay: The Reefs Resort & Club

The Reefs Resort & Club is a 10-minute walk away from Church Bay. Alternatively, travelers can ride the no. 7 bus west for five minutes to get to the beach.

Tobacco Bay offers prime sunset viewing. Courtesy of Bermuda Tourism Authority

7. Tobacco Bay

Come here for: catching a sunset

catching a sunset Location: St. George’s Club Hotel

St. George’s Club Hotel How to get here: Tobacco Bay isn’t close to any bus lines, so the best way to reach it is to walk 15 minutes from King’s Square in downtown St. George. You can reach King’s Square from bus lines no. 1, 3, 10, and 11 from Hamilton parish.

Tobacco Bay is located on the northeastern side of the island near St. George. This small cove of calm water protects parrot, clown, and other tropical fish. When you tire of swimming with the fishes, dry off with a short walk to the historic site of Fort St. Catherine.

Its eastern location makes Tobacco Bay a top sunrise spot. Stop by Tobacco Bay Beach Bar & Restaurant for equipment rentals, snorkeling gear, and some wahoo fish nuggets (a local favorite!)

Where to stay: St. George’s Club Hotel

From St. George’s Club Hotel, Tobacco Bay is a 20-minute walk north.

Snorkel Park is one of the many attractions found at the Royal Naval Dockyard port. Photo by abooknamedsid/Shutterstock

8. Snorkel Park

Come here for: some fun while your cruise is docked

some fun while your cruise is docked Location: Sandys Parish

Sandys Parish How to get here: Snorkel Park is a part of the greater Royal Naval Dockyard cruise terminal, which can be reached on the no. 7 and 8 lines.

Just a few steps away from the Royal Naval Dockyard cruise ship port, Snorkel Park is a public beach that has an admission fee per person. Its location makes this place popular for cruise ship visitors. (For a less-crowded alternative, go about a mile south to Black Bay.)

One of Snorkel Park’s best aspects is that the beach has ample amenities to rent, including snorkel equipment, paddleboats, kayaks, sun umbrellas, lounge chairs, and cabanas. If you want to try out scuba diving, the nearby PADI-certified diving professionals at Fantasea Diving and Watersports offer beginner to advanced scuba lessons and dive trips.

Where to stay: Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa

If you’re not visiting on a cruise, the Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa is located on a 25-acre peninsula and overlooks Mangrove Bay and Long Bay. The property also has four private beaches and two private coves. The hotel is among the closest to the Royal Naval Dockyard, being about 30 minutes away (including a 10-minute trip on the no. 7 or 8 bus line).

This beach gets its name from Captain John Smith, who made Bermuda’s first map. Photo by mredd/Shutterstock

9. John Smith’s Bay

Come here for: fun for the family, summer dance parties

fun for the family, summer dance parties Location: Smith’s parish

Smith’s parish How to get here: John Smith’s Bay is located on the northeastern section of Bermuda’s main island; take the no. 1 bus line.

As the only public beach in the parish, Smith’s Bay is popular with locals, tourists, families, and young people. It can get especially lively in the summer (it’s smooth, flat surface makes it perfect for lounging). This half-moon, pink-sand area is also one of the few beaches in Bermuda where lifeguards are on duty (May to September).

Where to stay: The Loren at Pink Beach

Stay at the Loren at Pink Beach, a sleek property situated on eight acres fronting the turquoise sea. Each suite has marble bathrooms with freestanding tubs and private terraces with ocean views. The property is only a 10-minute walk from John Smith’s Bay.