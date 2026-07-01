Canada Has More Islands Than the U.S.—Here Are Its 7 Most Spectacular

Islands might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Canada. Rocky Mountain peaks, millions of lakes, and, well, snow, are more obvious natural features. But with 52,455 islands, Canada has the most of any country in the Americas.

Many of Canada’s islands are in the Arctic, more easily visited by prowling polar bears than by humans. But in the warmer south, close to the U.S. border, there are islands covered in trees and, yes, even sandy beaches for sunbathing. Plus they tend to have smaller crowds and a particularly laid-back ease that comes with being surrounded by water. Here’s a guide to the best islands in Canada if you’re craving tranquility.

Prince Edward Island

Prince Edward Island is all about the ocean life. Photo by Jane Rix/Shutterstock

Prince Edward Island, which doubles as Canada’s smallest province, is the kind of place where farmers leave sacks of potatoes and berries on their cottage porch with a note asking passersby to kindly leave some cash if they take a bag. It’s where you can visit the Anne of Green Gables Museum (the family property of author L.M. Montgomery)—and justifiably mistake several other cottages throughout the island as quaint museums, as well. Walk the 435-mile coastal trail, stopping at some of its 90 public beaches and fishing shacks for some of the freshest seafood in the country. The lobster thermidor filled with cognac-parmesan cream, green apple, and vegetables at Blue Mussel Café is particularly unforgettable.

Where to stay: The Hotel Acadia at Blackbush Beach Resort

Soak in a bathtub while looking out to sea—and to the Blackbush Dunes of Tracadie Bay—from the Hotel Acadia at Blackbush Beach Resort. It opened in 2024 in place of an 1872 hotel destroyed by fire in 1906, giving PEI a sprinkle of luxury on its northern coast. The resort rounds out the stay with activities like apple picking, cliffside picnics, and live acoustic jam sessions known as pickin’ and grinnin’.

Haida Gwaii, British Columbia

Admire the characteristic wood-carved totem poles at Haida Heritage Center. Photo by Chris Allan/Shutterstock

Sign the Haida Gwaii Pledge that vows to respect these lands in order to visit the thriving Indigenous culture on Haida Gwaii, an archipelago off Canada’s western coast. The Haida people have lived here for 13,000 years, and their home islands are filled with wildlife, from bears to puffins to salmon, giving it the moniker “the Galápagos of the North.” It’s also a stunning example of Canada’s lush West Coast climate, with temperate rainforests of Sitka spruce, western hemlock, and red cedar. But the main reason many visit Haida Gwaii is to see its historic carvings, specifically canoes and intricate totem poles. You’ll find plenty in the UNESCO World Heritage village of SGang Gwaay and the Haida Gwaii Museum.

Where to stay: Haida House

Haida-owned Haida House at Tllaal features 12 cabins, all oceanside and complete with their own living room, indoor and outdoor showers, and a large deck with a hot tub. The accommodation also features a 10-bedroom lodge, cultural activities, and a farm-to-table restaurant.

Vancouver Island, British Columbia

Vancouver Island attracts wild nature lovers. Photo by Lesly Derksen/Unsplash

Contrary to the name, Vancouver Island isn’t where you’ll find Vancouver, the city. Rather, this 12,000-square-mile island is a playground for nature lovers, with crystalline lakes, floating river otters, and forests with trees so huge that it takes as many as 15 people holding hands to encircle one. It’s also home to the provincial capital city, Victoria. From there, drive west to Cathedral Grove (home to the largest Douglas firs) and to the coast at Tofino, Canada’s best cold-water surf town with a beach bum vibe. Those brave enough to travel to Vancouver Island in winter come to witness its storms, which can carry waves as high as two-story buildings and uproot ancient trees.

Where to stay: The Wickaninnish Inn

The Wickaninnish Inn was built to handle Tofino’s famous storms, and its floor-to-ceiling windows deliver epic views of the Pacific any time of year. The 75-room Relais & Châteaux property—also known as “the Wick”—has a farm-fresh restaurant specializing in Pacific Northwest cuisine, a spa, and itineraries to explore the island, including the surrounding Clayoquot Sound UNESCO Biosphere Region.

Fogo Island, Newfoundland

Enjoy a sleek, contemporary stay on Fogo Island. Photo by Erik Mclean/Pexels

Fly into Gander (as the Beatles did in 1964 as a refueling stop en route to New York City during their first U.S. visit), drive to Farewell, and catch the 50-minute ferry to Fogo Island at nearly the eastern edge of the continent. This barren island has rocky cliffs, evergreen forests, and humbling views out to the Atlantic—look for drifting icebergs, as this is smack in the middle of Newfoundland’s Iceberg Alley. A few villages with names like Seldom, Tilting, and Joe Batt’s Arm add a brush of color to the stark landscape, as do a handful of art studios located on the northern coastline.

Where to stay: Fogo Island Inn

A luxurious 29-room boutique hotel with a contemporary design on stilts might be the last thing you’d expect on remote Fogo Island, but that’s exactly what you’ll find. Designed by Newfoundland-born architect Todd Saunders, Fogo Island Inn features rooms with sea-facing beds, rooftop hot tubs, and a restaurant where chef Tim Charles harnesses seasonal local ingredients, such as wild berries, edible plants, and North Atlantic seafood. It’s only open from April to November.

Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine (the Magdalen Islands), Québec

Red cliffs aren’t only for deserts—Magdalen Islands changes up the scenery in Québec. Photo by Leene/Shutterstock

Eating locally made food is trendy these days—but on the Magdalen Islands, it’s long been an obsession. Artisanal producers making everything from vache canadienne cheese to smoked herring and fortified cider dot the maritime landscape between the archipelago’s 12 islands, delivering all the essentials for the perfect picnic. That locally made ethos extends to the islands’ many art galleries, including Atelier Côtier, which makes art out of the islands’ sand. Drive the main road, stopping for bites and souvenirs, then park at a beach for sunset to watch the many windsurfers fly high over the horizon.

Where to stay: Domaine du Vieux Couvent

Starting in 1914, about 500 cartloads of gray stones were hauled to Havre-aux-Maisons to build a convent. That former convent was open till 1967 and has now become one of the island’s most comfortable accommodations. Domaine Du Vieux Couvent has ocean views and a bistro showcasing the Gulf of St. Lawrence’s spectacular seafood, including scallops, cod, and mussels.

Toronto Islands, Ontario

This island escape isn’t far from Toronto. Photo by Shawn.ccf/Shutterstock

The Toronto Islands—an archipelago of 15 small islands—is an underrated city retreat with the best views of the Toronto skyline. It’s just a 10-minute ferry ride from the hectic downtown core of the fourth-largest city in North America. Wander footpaths to several urban beaches (including nudist Hanlan’s Point Beach), and let yourself imagine what it might be like to live in one of the islands’ historic cottages. But don’t let your imagination wander far enough to think it’ll become a reality—those who want to buy property on Toronto Islands are known to wait decades for a chance to win a lottery that would give them the opportunity to purchase a home.

Where to stay: Fairmont Royal York

There is no accommodation on the Toronto Islands. Instead, stay a 15-minute walk from the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal on Toronto’s waterfront at the landmark 1929 railroad hotel, Fairmont Royal York. Spot the Islands on Lake Ontario as well the CN Tower from the hotel’s rooftop garden and 18th-floor private Fairmont Gold Lounge.

Baffin Island, Nunavut

Feel like you’re in another world on Baffin Island. Photo by Ed Dods/Shutterstock

The largest island in Canada and the fifth-largest in the world might not be a destination for beach tanning. In winter, the sun only glows for a few hours a day, while in summer, it barely sets, but temperatures rarely break the 50s. But this High Arctic wilderness—fringed by 240 fjords and thousands of glaciers, and home to wildlife such as Arctic foxes, musk oxen, and polar bears—has its own kind of thrill. Visit as a stop on an expedition cruise following the 9,000-mile path of Sir John Franklin’s failed Northwest Passage journey, where two ships sank leaving 129 men dead. Or join a dedicated Baffin expedition to look for polar bears. Iqaluit, the capital of Canada’s youngest territory, is also on Baffin Island. Here you’ll find authentic soapstone carvings, tundra excursions, and Inuit culture.

Where to stay: Arctic Kingdom

Fly into a heated tented camp on the tundra and stay up late watching the northern lights shimmer over iceberg arches on Arctic Kingdom’s nine-day Baffin Island expedition. Inuit guides lead the way on daily excursions that likely include polar bear photo ops.