Jesse Ashlock is an editor and journalist who has spent more than 25 years covering travel, lifestyle, and culture in top roles at Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, The New York Times’s T Magazine, and others. He loves covering the U.S. and the Americas, adventure travel, food, and cities, and takes trips whenever he can with his two kids. Jesse’s publications and stories have been honored by the James Beard Awards, the Lowell Thomas Awards, the North American Travel Journalist Awards, and the Webby Awards. Find him on Instagram at @jesseashlock and at www.jesseashlock.com.