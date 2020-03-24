These Baby Goat and Sheep Webcams Will Help You Through Quarantine

Since the coronavirus first emerged in Wuhan, China, last December, the internet has been host to a steady stream of sobering announcements regarding countrywide lockdowns, travel bans, and, of course, evolving news of the outbreak’s spread. Simultaneously, however, some incredibly uplifting content has also surfaced online.

Heartwarming videos that show residents in locked-down cities across Italy, France, and Spain applauding the efforts of healthcare workers from their windows have reinforced how community can help people prevail through tough times, and adorable footage of penguins taking “field trips” throughout the temporarily closed Chicago aquarium where they reside . . . well, those just lift our spirits and help pass the time while we stay inside. If feel-good footage is your M.O. right now, we have good news: You can also turn to baby goat and sheep webcams to put a smile on your face while you quarantine, thanks to these properties across the United States.

Beekman 1802, an upstate New York farm that produces signature goat milk bath and beauty products, is broadcasting a free “baby goat cam” on its website that runs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The livestream transports viewers to the baby goat nursery within the barn, which is home to more than 100 goats (all of whom provide the milk for the natural products made at the Sharon Springs property). The Beekman 1802 Farm is currently in what it calls “baby goat season,” which means it’s “welcoming new members to the herd almost daily,” according to a post on the brand’s Instagram.

Beekman 1802’s cruelty-free goat milk products include natural handsoaps, and nutrient-rich shampoos and conditioners. Its onsite mercantile also sells local gourmet food products such as raw honeys, jams, and syrups, and artisan-made handicrafts like ceramics and glassblown houseware. The brand is currently offering an online sale (25 percent off select items), so you can support the small business after you indulge yourself in baby-goat-watching delight. We recommend stocking up on the fresh soap packs first.

Buy it: $13.50, beekman1802.com

In California, the Napa Valley’s Shafer Vineyards is sharing an equally lovely-to-look-at springtime ritual with the virtual masses. Every year during this season, the 100 percent solar-powered winery invites hundreds of sheep to its vineyards to naturally “mow,” or eat, grass in the vine rows over the course of a few weeks. “We partner with these woolly weed eaters as part of our multi-faceted approach to sustainable, earth-friendly farming,” the Napa Valley winery explained in an Instagram post.

This year, Shafer placed cameras in its vineyards to record the sheep as they got to grazin’, which took place in early March. Shafer Vineyards recently shared the six-hour video montage on its YouTube channel.

Catch a sneak peek of what to look forward to in the precious preview above, which, appropriately, is set to the sound of “Sheep May Safely Graze” by the 18th-century composer, Bach—or as the video’s starring sheep would say, Baaa-ch. (Sorry, we couldn’t resist.) Then sit back, relax, and enjoy the incredible “sheep cam” streaming experience we bet you never knew you needed.

This article originally appeared online on March 23, 2020; it was updated on April 9, 2020, to include current information. Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. We may earn a commission if you buy through our links.

