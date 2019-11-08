Paravel Just Launched a Sustainably-Made Wheeled Luggage Collection

We’ve been pining over Paravel’s stylish canvas duffels and clever fold-up bags since fashion industry vets Indré Rockefeller and Andy Krantz launched the brand in 2016. But if you’re a hard-shell or wheeled luggage devotee, Paravel hasn’t had much to offer you. Until now.

Available on November 8, 2019, the “Aviator” suitcase is launching in six colors and two sizes. The “Carry On” is sized to fit in the overhead bins of most international flights, and the “Carry On Plus” is slightly larger and is suitable for most U.S. domestic carriers. Both sizes are available in six colors that include a deep green, burgundy, black, navy blue, as well as a cream color with either black or tan trim made from vegan leather. A limited edition color called "Raceway Blue," a navy suitcase with silver trim, was released after the initial launch.

Courtesy of Paravel The Paravel Aviator suitcases come in "Domino Black" seen here as well as six other colors.

The new hard-shell luggage collection is also part of Paravel’s new sustainability initiative, which kicked off earlier in November with the launch of its Negative Nylon bags and packing cubes made from recycled plastic water bottles.

Courtesy of Paravel The interiors of the Aviator suitcases include a compression board, organizational pockets, and a removable accessories pouch.

Made with recycled polycarbonate shells and YKK zippers, the suitcases also feature recycled, aircraft-grade aluminum handles and linings crafted from 15 plastic water bottles. In addition to being sustainably made, the bags also include carbon steel bearing wheels for frictionless rolling, a TSA-approved lock on the side, an interior compression board, and a removable accessories pouch.