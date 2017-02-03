Australia’s Best Aboriginal Tours

Explore Australia's natural offerings, learn how to play the didgeridoo, and—most importantly—learn about this indigenous culture.

share this article

Aboriginal tourism is flourishing all over Australia, as international visitors become even more fascinated by the ancient wisdom of the world’s oldest living culture. These eight Aboriginal tours are key members of Tourism Australia’s Indigenous Tourism Champions Program, which represents the best of the best indigenous offerings all over this vast country. There’s something for every traveler, with offerings like bush tucker walks, didgeridoo and weaving lessons, guided tours of rock art, and multi-day cultural immersions. Check out our eight picks below, and head to Tourism Australia’s Aboriginal tourism website to find even more fascinating tour options. Kuku Yalanji Cultural Habitat Tours Mossman, Queensland Enjoy a Kuku Yalanji Cultural Habitat tour of the traditional fishing grounds of Cooya Beach, which is not far from the southern entrance to the UNESCO World Heritage–listed Daintree National Park. Linc and Brandon Walker of the Kubirri Warra clan lead walks across three diverse ecosystems—beach, mangrove, and coastal reef—which are connected by mudflats and tidal lagoons. Learn how to throw spears and use woomeras (spear throwers) to make spears go even further, and discover how to track and hunt seafood. Catch blue swimmer crabs, mangrove jack fish, and pearl fish, and dig mud crabs out of, well, the mud. The brothers also explain the intricacies of the mangrove mudflats and share their knowledge of local plants and wildlife. Afterward, at the family home across the road from the beach, see some Kuku Yalanji artifacts as you enjoy freshly baked damper (camp oven bread) and taste the seafood delicacies you have just helped catch. http://www.kycht.com.au/ RT Tours Australia Alice Springs, Northern Territory

Article continues below advertisement

Enjoy a Mbantua (the Arrente word for Alice Springs) lunch or dinner tour in the West MacDonnell Ranges with chef and indigenous guide Bob (Pernuka) Taylor. After a long career in hospitality, Bob decided to combine his indigenous heritage, chef’s training, and love of the Red Centre to offer insights into local Aboriginal culture through feasts of bush-tucker-inspired meals. He picks you up at your Alice Springs hotel in his four-wheel drive. Lunchtime tours feature a bush food walk and tasting, and dinner tours include spotlighting for nocturnal animals under the constellations of the Southern Hemisphere. Dishes might include mulga-wood barbecued kangaroo fillet; outback beef stew with bush chutney, yam fritters and stir-fry vegetables; and for dessert, quondong (bush peach), white chocolate, apricot, and wattle-seed steamed pudding topped with caramel and coconut sauce. Bob also offers customized multi-day tours of the East and West MacDonnell Ranges, Uluru, Kata Tjuta, and the Kings Canyon. http://rttoursaustralia.com.au Guda Nyinda Aboriginal Eco Adventures Monkey Mia, Shark Bay, Western Australia Go on an Aboriginal Eco Adventure tour with Darren “Capes” Capewell to explore Gutharraguda, which means Two Waters and is the indigenous name for Shark Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Learn about the deep spiritual connection that the Nhanda and Malgana people have with this ancient land, where the red sands of the desert meet the white sands bordering the Indian Ocean. Capes gives fascinating insights into “the way country talks to you,” which includes animal tracking, tasting bush tucker and traditionally caught local seafood, and identifying medicine plants and uses. Along the way, he also gives an insider’s view of local aboriginal culture, stories, and traditions. http://www.wulaguda.com.au Courtesy Pudakul Aboriginal Cultural Tours Kooljaman at Cape Leveque and Brian Lee Tagalong Tours Dampier Peninsula, Western Australia Relax at the multi-award-winning eco-beach camp of Kooljaman at Cape Leveque, which is owned and run by the Bardi Jawi communities on native title land. Kooljaman, which is the Bardi name for Cape Leveque, is set on striking cliffs of red ironstone on the tip of the Dampier Peninsula surrounded by the aquamarine waters of the Timor Sea north of Broome. You can stay in a wide range of accommodations, from luxury safari tents on wooden platforms on the hill to log cabins and palm-frond shelters by the beach. The Hub building offers an al fresco restaurant, shop, and tour guide desk. http://www.kooljaman.com.au Go swimming and fishing, learn about the seven seasons calendar, and take a self-guided tour of the boardwalk where signs identify the uses of local flora in both Bardi and Latin, and enjoy a range of cultural tours and nature-based adventures with local Bardi guides. On the multiple-award-winning Tagalong Tour with Brian Lee at Hunters Creek, you’ll taste seasonal bush fruit, hear ancient stories, go spear fishing and mud crabbing, and then cook up your catch on an open fire. http://www.brianleetagalong.com.au Brambuk Cultural Centre Grampians National Park, Victoria

Article continues below advertisement