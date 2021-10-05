Australia Won’t Reopen to U.S. Travelers Until 2022

Vaccinated Australian citizens and residents can travel abroad starting in November, but foreigners entering from overseas will have to wait.

Foreign tourists won’t be welcomed back to Australia until at least next year, the prime minister said Tuesday as he outlined plans for lifting some of the toughest and longest COVID-19 travel restrictions imposed by any democracy. The country will instead prioritize the return of skilled migrants and students after it hits Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s benchmark for reopening its external borders: the full vaccination of 80 percent of the population aged 16 and older. It is expected to reach that point Tuesday. The news comes just days after Morrison announced plans to allow vaccinated citizens and permanent residents to fly overseas from November for the first time since March 2020. The severe travel restrictions, which have trapped most Australians at home and kept most foreigners out, have led to the lowest level of immigration since World War II. Australian universities, which rely heavily on fees paid by international students, have been particularly hard hit, and many fear students will go elsewhere if they are not allowed in soon. Related Qantas Expects to Start International Flights in October While many countries imposed strict lockdowns that shut down large portions of the economies, Australia’s travel restrictions have kept life fairly normal for much of the pandemic—though it is now experiencing shutdowns in the biggest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, as well as the capital, Canberra.

The rules imposed a high emotional burden in a country where half the population was born overseas or has at least one immigrant parent. Families were separated, and some grandparents have been barred from meeting grandchildren in Australia who are now approaching two years old. After lifting restrictions on Australians, Morrison said the next priority would be skilled migrants and international students—before tourists. He did not specify when those groups would be allowed in. “We will get to international visitors as well, I believe next year,” Morrison said. The Australian Tourism Export Council, which represents a sector that made $33 billion a year from international tourists before the pandemic, wants international visitors to return by March. Australian tourism operators, which have suffered not only from the ban on international tourism but also frequent internal pandemic border restrictions, are frustrated that there aren’t more details of how leisure travel will resume. “International tourist arrivals have to be part of the plan,” said Daniel Gschwind, chief executive of the Queensland Tourism Industry Council, Queensland state’s peak advocacy group. “Even if they’re not the first priority, we’d like to see how this is going to be worked out. There are many businesses that are just hanging on." Gschwind said that his sector needed to plan for how the COVID-19 risk could be managed, perhaps through rapid testing and self-isolation. Related How to Recreate a Day in Sydney at Home There are a few exceptions to Australia’s travel ban, and tourism has never been accepted as a reason to cross the border. Those who have been able to enter must spend two weeks in hotel quarantine. That would represent a major obstacle if it remains even after tourists are allowed.

