Rod McGuirk

AFAR Contributor
MORE RECENT ARTICLES
Australia Is Reopening to Vaccinated Travelers This Month
COVID + Travel
Australia Is Reopening to Vaccinated Travelers This Month
February 7, 2022 11:44 AM
 · 
Rod McGuirk
Australia Won’t Reopen to U.S. Travelers Until 2022
COVID + Travel
Australia Won’t Reopen to U.S. Travelers Until 2022
October 5, 2021 02:19 PM
 · 
Rod McGuirk
Australia to Lift 18-Month COVID-19 Travel Ban Next Month
COVID + Travel
Australia to Lift 18-Month COVID-19 Travel Ban Next Month
October 1, 2021 11:22 AM
 · 
Rod McGuirk
Qantas Expects to Start International Flights in October
Air Travel News
Qantas Expects to Start International Flights in October
February 25, 2021 01:26 PM
 · 
Rod McGuirk
Australia Protests Qatar Airport’s Exams of Women Passengers
Air Travel News
Australia Protests Qatar Airport’s Exams of Women Passengers
October 27, 2020 03:18 PM
 · 
Rod McGuirk