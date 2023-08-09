Travel InspirationOutdoor AdventureNational Parks
By Bailey Berg
  •  August 09, 2023

The U.S. Just Got a New National Monument Near the Grand Canyon—Here’s What to Know

It features more than 3,000 culturally significant Indigenous sites in addition to beautiful canyonlands and a wealth of wildlife.

A green-tinted Colorado River snakes between orange-hued cliffs that make up Marble Canyon in Arizona

The northeastern section of the new national monument stretches from Marble Canyon (pictured) to the edge of the Kaibab Plateau.

Shutterstock

Within the nearly 1 million acres surrounding Grand Canyon National Park is topography that includes deep canyons and towering buttes, biomes that range from savannah to sagebrush, and animal diversity that includes bighorn sheep, bison, peregrine falcons, and the endangered California condor. There are also more than 3,000 culturally important Indigenous sites, including Gray Mountain (called Dzilbeeh by the Navajo), which is part of ceremonial stories and rituals, and Red Butte (called Wii’i Gdwiisa by the Havasupai), an area believed to be the sacred birthplace of their people.

Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni National Monument

As of August 8, the area is now also home to the United States’ newest national monument: Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni is made up of three distinct areas to the south, northeast, and northwest of the national park, and it protects about 1,562 square miles of cultural and religious sites, flora, fauna, and waterways that flow into the Colorado River from future uranium mining. Its name comes from the Havasupai phrase for “where tribes roam” (Baaj Nwaavjo) and the Hopi phrase for “our footprints” (I’tah Kukveni). The new designation brings the area under the oversight of the National Park System.

“This new national monument is home to critical natural and cultural resources, and numerous tribes maintain cultural connections to these ancestral lands,” a Coalition to Protect America’s National Parks spokesperson told AFAR, adding that the designation “will provide visitors with continued access to outdoor recreation opportunities, protect cultural and archaeological areas, and help ensure the safety of numerous threatened, endangered, and rare species that call this area home.”

Vermilion Cliffs National Monument in northern Arizona

The Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni National Monument borders the Vermilion Cliffs National Monument in northern Arizona.

Shutterstock

For decades, tribes and environmental rights groups have been lobbying for the government to protect the area permanently. The former argue that this is culturally significant land, while the latter point out the potential damage that uranium mining will cause to the Colorado River watershed. In 2012, President Obama set a moratorium prohibiting new uranium mining in the area, though it is set to expire in 2032. President Biden’s new designation will protect the land in perpetuity.

During a press call, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Indigenous person to hold the office, said the new designation “will help ensure that Indigenous people can continue to use these areas for religious ceremonies, hunting, and gathering of plants, medicines, and other materials, including some found nowhere else on Earth. It will protect objects of historic and scientific importance for the benefit of tribes, the public, and future generations.”

The latest in a string of new national monuments—with more likely to come

Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni marks the fifth new national monument of the Biden presidency, following last month’s designation of sites in related to the civil rights legacy of Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, including Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ in Chicago (the site of Till’s funeral), Graball Landing in Mississippi (where Till’s body was found), and the Tallahatchie County Second District Courthouse, also in Mississippi (where Till’s murderers were acquitted by an all-white jury).

Before that, the administration protected Colorado’s Camp Hale, a site associated with the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division that helped liberate Europe during World War II; the Castner Range, 6,672 acres of wilderness on a former weapons testing range in West Texas; and Avi Kwa Ame National Monument, a biologically diverse stretch of the Mojave Desert in southern Nevada that’s considered the creation site of a number of area tribes. Biden has also restored protections to Bear Ears National Monument and Grand Staircase–Escalante National Monument, both in Utah, which are the ancestral homelands of various tribes, after President Trump rolled back protections to allow for mining.

In a statement, Biden said the designation “supports tribally led conservation efforts and helps address injustices of the past, including when Tribes were forcibly removed from lands that later became Grand Canyon National Park.”

Designating a national monument is a measure presidents can enact unilaterally (they’re given the authority under the Antiquities Act of 1906), unlike national parks, which require an act of Congress. It’s the fastest way for land to become federally protected. Each of the monuments helps Biden get closer to his “America the Beautiful Initiative” goal of conserving or restoring 30 percent of U.S. land by 2030. Even with the new nearly 1 million acres, only 13 percent of all land in the United States is federally protected, meaning it’s likely that Biden will be considering myriad other monuments in the coming months and years.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is the associate travel news editor at AFAR, where she covers breaking news, trends, tips, sustainability, the outdoors, and more. When not interviewing sources or writing articles, she can be found exploring art galleries, visiting craft breweries, hiking with her dogs, and planning her next adventure (at present, she’s been to 75+ countries and hopes to spend time in every one someday).
Watch

Get inspiration for your next outdoor adventure with these videos.

hqdefault.jpg
On Now
Can’t Miss Things to Do in Banff National Park
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
6 Crowd-Free U.S. National Parks You Should Visit Now
The New Bridge at the New River Gorge National Park in West Virginia
On Now
New River Gorge National Park: 48 Hours in West Virginia
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
The Best Places to See Fall Colors in the U.S.
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
Colorado_Summer_Map_Ceros
Interactive
Why Colorado Is Your Perfect Destination for All Kinds of Summer Fun
July 17, 2023 10:54 PM
A man holding truffles mushrooms in front of a dog.
Food + Drink
5 Delicious Ways to Taste Your Way Around the World
Sponsored by
Take in the fresh air of Alaska’s wilderness
Outdoor Adventure
The Ultimate Nature-Lover’s Adventures for International Travel
Sponsored by
Parc régional du Mont Morissette
Journeys: Canada
Hike, Bike, and Raft Through the Great Outdoors in Western Québec
Sponsored by
Parc régional du Poisson Blanc
Journeys: Canada
Enjoy the Best of Québec Culture and Outdoor Adventure Within Easy Reach
Sponsored by
Iberostar Paraíso Beach, Riviera Maya, México
Hotels
5 Ways This International Hotel Brand Is Doing Its Part to Save the Ocean
Sponsored by
Iberostar Grand Bávaro
Hotels
Revel in the Natural Splendor of the Dominican Republic at Eco-Friendly Hotels
Sponsored by
QuebecMockUp
Discover Adventure in Québec
June 30, 2023 05:01 PM
Danza del Sol Winery in Temecula Valley, California
Where to Travel Next
8 Off-the-Beaten-Path Experiences You Can Only Have in California
Sponsored by
The 7 Best Beaches in Rhode Island
U.S. Beaches
7 Of the Most Beautiful Beaches in Rhode Island
August 09, 2023 08:01 PM
 · 
Bob Curley
Auckland, New Zealand
The Next List
4 Places in New Zealand to Visit Now
August 09, 2023 05:10 PM
 · 
Laura Dannen Redman
Sydney, Australia
The Next List
6 Places in Australia to Visit Now
August 09, 2023 05:05 PM
 · 
Laura Dannen Redman

See More