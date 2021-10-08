Biden Restores National Monuments That Had Been Cut by Trump

The Valley of the Gods was part of Utah's Bears Ears National Monument that had lost its designation under former president Donald Trump.

The move brings Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante in Utah back to their full land mass.

President Joe Biden on Friday restored two sprawling national monuments in Utah, reversing a decision by President Donald Trump that opened for mining and other development hundreds of thousands of acres of rugged lands sacred to Native Americans and home to ancient cliff dwellings and petroglyphs. The Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante monuments in southern Utah encompass more than 3.2 million acres—an area nearly the size of Connecticut—and were created by Democratic administrations under a century-old law that allows presidents to protect sites considered historic, geographically or culturally important. “This may be the easiest thing I’ve ever done so far as president—I mean it,” a smiling Biden said at a White House ceremony attended by Democratic lawmakers, tribal leaders and environmentalists. Restoring the monuments’ boundaries and protections restores their integrity, upholds efforts to honor the federal trust responsibility to tribal nations and conserves the lands and waters for future generations, Biden said. Photo by kojihirano/Shuttertstock Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument had been reduced by about half due to the Trump-era cut. Bears Ears in particular was an important site to protect, Biden said, noting that the 1.3-million acre site is the first national monument to be established at the request of federally recognized tribes. It is “a place of healing ... a place of reverence and a sacred homeland to hundreds of generations of native peoples,” Biden said.

Biden called Grand Staircase Escalante “a place of unique and extraordinary geology” and noted that the 1.9-million acre site had been protected by presidential order for 21 years before Trump’s 2017 order slashed the monument nearly in half. Trump cut Bears Ears by 85 percent, to just over 200,000 acres. In a separate action, Biden also restored protections at a marine conservation area off the New England coast that has been used for commercial fishing under an order by Trump. A rule change approved by Trump allowed commercial fishing at the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts National Monument in the Atlantic Ocean, a nearly 5,000-square-mile area southeast of Cape Cod. Trump’s action was heralded by fishing groups but derided by environmentalists who pushed Biden and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to restore protections against fishing. “There’s nothing like it in the world, because it’s unique biodiversity,” Biden said of the marine monument. “Waters teeming with life with underwater canyons as deep as parts of the Grand Canyon. Underwater mountains as tall as the Appalachians. Marine scientists believe that this is a key to understanding life under the sea.” Courtesy of NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research via AP A marine conservation area in New England that recently has been used for commercial fishing will be restored as well. Utah Governor Spencer Cox and other Republicans expressed disappointment in Biden’s decision to restore the Utah monuments. Trump invoked the century-old Antiquities Act to cut 2 million acres from the two monuments. Restrictions on mining and other energy production a “massive land grab” that “should never have happened,” Trump said in revoking the protections. Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said Biden had “squandered the opportunity to build consensus” and find a permanent solution for the monuments. “Yet again, Utah’s national monuments are being used as a political football between administrations,” Romney said.

Haaland, the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary, said Biden’s action were not just about national monuments. “It’s about this administration centering the voices of Indigenous people and affirming the shared stewardship of this landscape with tribal nations,” she said. “The president’s action today writes a new chapter that embraces Indigenous knowledge, ensures tribal leadership has a seat at the table, and demonstrates that by working together we can build a brighter future for all of us.” Representative Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.), and chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, said Biden’s restoration of the monuments shows his dedication to “conserving our public lands and respecting the voices of Indigenous Peoples.” “It’s time to put Trump’s cynical actions in the rear-view mirror,” Grijalva said. Jennifer Rokala, executive director of the Center for Western Priorities, a conservation group, said she hopes Biden’s actions mark an initial step toward his goal of conserving at least 30 percent of U.S. lands and ocean by 2030. Trump’s cuts attracted widespread news coverage and increased national attention to Bears Ears, Rokala and others said. They called on the federal government to boost funding to manage the landscape and handle growing crowds at the two sites. Former President Barack Obama proclaimed Bears Ears a national monument in 2016, 20 years after President Bill Clinton moved to protect Grand Staircase-Escalante. Bears Ears was the first site to receive the designation at the specific request of tribes.

