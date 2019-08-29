Luca Finardi: Dining in Milan

Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental, Milan
Five great restaurants in Milan
Thanks to Luca Finardi, GM at the Mandarin Oriental Milan, for sharing five great spots in Milan.
IT Milano: This new restaurant was opened by the amazing Michelin-starred chef Gennaro Esposito. The first one opened in Ibiza, and another will open soon in London. IT serves Mediterranean cuisine from southern Italy, with a great ambience. It is located in the heart of the Brera district, an enchanting area to visit during the day and at night. Via Fiori Chiari 32
La Brisa: A classic address in Milan, full of charm, with a beautiful garden perfect for alfresco dinners. This is a place where you will find the Milanese wanting to eat real Milanese food. Via Brisa, 15
Trippa Milano: Run by a young, talented team, this new trattoria has seasonal menus and great classics like vitello tonnato. Chef Diego Rossi has worked next to the finest chefs in Italy, and he wanted to create simple, almost ancient Italian recipes but prepared at the highest level. I love eating at the bar counter having fun conversations with the team. Via Giorgio Vasari 1
Langosteria: This is my favorite fish restaurant in Milan–and if I may say, in all of Italy! Eating fish in any other place will never taste the same after experiencing the freshness and high quality of the ingredients. Try the raw fish and the Langosteria Plateau, with oysters, langoustines, red prawns, pink prawns, and scallops. Via Savona 10
Seta: At the Mandarin Oriental Milan, Seta has two Michelin stars, offering one of the best fine-dining experiences in Milan and beyond. Chef Antonio Guida and his passionate team invite you to experience dishes inspired by Puglia, Tuscany, France, and some even an Oriental touch. I am touched every time by the novelty of his plates and yet the familiarity. Via Monte di Pietà, 18
